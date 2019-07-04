Avante Logixx announces “Logixx Security Inc.”, a full-service enterprise security solution

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”), the parent company of Intelligarde International Inc. (“Intelligarde”) (an acquisition completed in December 2018), is pleased to announce that Intelligarde has officially changed its name to Logixx Security Inc. (“Logixx”). Avante has also commenced combining the operations of Veridin Systems Canada Inc. (“Veridin”) with Logixx to create a leading enterprise-level security firm, with a focus on large, national accounts where security is mission-critical. The combination of Intelligarde and Veridin, to be fully integrated and rebranded into the Logixx platform, is expected to be completed in Fall 2019. Prior to Fall 2019, Logixx will continue to operate under the business name of “Intelligarde” until the transition to Logixx is complete.

“One of our key strategic objectives in the acquisitions of Veridin and Intelligarde was the combination of their operations to address a gap in the market where a 'one-stop, cross functional, technology enabled security solutions provider' is needed by many of our enterprise clients. I am very excited to announce the continued execution of our vision of building a technology-enabled security solutions provider for customers who rely on security as a mission-critical aspect of their operations. The Logixx brand is an extension of, and will be underpinned by, the exceptional high touch, customer-centric organization that our other platforms are known for. We look forward to introducing our newest brand, Logixx Security as we continue to execute on our strategic vision,” said Craig Campbell, CEO of Avante Logixx Inc.

Official launch of the Logixx brand for the combined business is anticipated for Fall 2019. To receive news and updates, please subscribe to the Logixx Security mailing list at www.logixxsecurity.com .

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc. is a Toronto based provider of technology-enabled security solutions. We acquire, manage, and build leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor mailing list.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

Forward-Looking Information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” with respect to Avante within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intends”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or describes a “goal”, or a variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, discussions of future plans and forecasts, expected timing for and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to the combination of Logixx and Veridin.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the Company realizing on the anticipated value of the acquisition of Intelligarde, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic plan, general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets, and the risks identified in Avante’s Management Discussion & Analysis, Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Avante’s forward-looking information. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this and subsequent press releases, Avante has made certain assumptions about its business and the industry in which it operates, including that no significant events occur outside of Avante’s normal course of business, assumptions about trends in manpower and technology costs, assumptions made about the business of Intelligarde and Veridin, and assumptions about the Company’s ability to leverage the collective customer bases and networks of Avante, Veridin and Intelligarde. Although management believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date the statements are made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty of the statements. Avante’s forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Avante does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

