Circadian Rhythm Lighting Boosts Health

Journi Task Light a revelation

LONDON, STANFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increasing number of studies show that artificial light has effects on sleep patterns, lead-ing to increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. Travel, commuting and work environments can all be major contributors to light exposure we can’t control. Journi solves this problem by allowing users to set their personal light profile to benefit from healthy light at the appropriate time of day.Patented technology moves the Journi light spectrum from alertness-promoting GoodDay, through the warm Afternoon profile into the relaxing GoodNight colour range which pro-motes healthy circadian rhythms, reducing sleep damaging blue light emitted by mobile phone and computer screens. The Journi light is also uniquely portable, no bigger than a mobile phone.Ideal for travellers and commuters, people in hospital, hot deskers and anybody who values good sleep but isn’t always in control of their environment, Journi is an easy to use luminaire which provides healthy, energy-efficient, circadian lighting using a powerful lithium ion battery that gives instant, health-promoting light.BB Light is the UK distributor for Journi and welcomes this addition to its carefully chosen range of craftsman created lighting options.Notes for editorsBB Light is a craftsman-led lighting design studio with decades of experience in creating un-usual, bespoke and specialist lighting. Led by Ian Bibby, BB Light is at the forefront of light-ing design and the development of environmentally sustainable lighting systems.Information about light and health from Harvard Health: https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/blue-light-has-a-dark-side and DG Health & Consumers: http://ec.europa.eu/health/scientific_committees/opinions_layman/artificial-light/en/l-3/4-effects-health.htm#3p0



