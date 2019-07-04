GiDi Chain as Experts in Producing High-Quality Chains

GidiLogo

ZHUJI, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiDi Chain Limited is a chain company in Zheijiang China that has solid expertise in producing high-quality chains. They have been working for years and have established wide distributions of their supplies across the globe. GiDi Chain Limited company owns more than a hundred sets of advanced equipment and work professionally in manufacturing chains. In every process, they ensure to have implemented a perfect and difficult QC system. This system applies from material purchasing up to packaging the finished products. As proof that they are excellent and well-experienced manufacturers, they have passed the ISO9001: 2015 Quality Management System Certification in China.GiDi Chain Limited’s most common supplied chain products include roller chain . They produce high-quality roller chains that can be used in many industries. It can be used in sugar mill industry, engineering machinery, beer bottling line, etc. For over 8 years, they have been supplying roller chains. GiDi Chain limited also produces and supply different types of conveyor chain . These chains are commonly used in conveyor equipment or system that helps in the transportation of materials.The company develops industrial chains that can be used in a special industry. Materials commonly used in producing industrial chains are carbon steel, alloy or 304 stainless steel that be used for a wide variety of applications. The main field of application includes the oil industry, sugar making industry, cement industry, metallurgy industry and food industry, etc.GiDi Chain Limited believes, “Quality is the life of the company. Delivery is the promise to the customers” and has established a successful business domestically and across the globe. They inspect every process of the making of chains to ensure high-quality products that came from excellent service.About GiDi Chain LimitedGiDi Chain Limited is a company located in Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, China. It has a branch factory that can be found in Changzhou. They supply a wide variety of chains across the globe, such as roller chains, welded chains, forged chains, and so on. They welcome their customers with the excellent of quality chains they make.For individuals who are interested in doing business with GiDi Chain Limited, +86 13758514659 or email at sales@gd-chain.com. To know more details, visit www.gidi-chain.com



