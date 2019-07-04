BKMAG Providing Magnetic Name Badges for Years

BKMagLogo

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BKMAG is a manufacturer of magnetic material in China, have been working so hard to provide quality products since 2012. With the experience they have in the industry, they have built a solid reputation that provides excellent products and services. Millions of magnets are being supplied globally every year. They provide quality products of badge magnets Super Neo Magnets , Mounting Magnets and Office Magnets across the globe.BKMAG badge magnets keep your clothes secured from pins- providing no hole to your shirt, jacket or uniform. they are perfect for securely holding your name tag, badge, ID or other credentials - even your corsages, pins, medals and brooches - without damaging your clothing or uniform. it can be easily worn and take off. These magnetic fasteners can also be used on the fridge or file cabinet to hang posters, signs and artwork; to hold pieces and parts together in arts & craft projects, to secure tarps, drapes and other wall coverings and for many other uses.These strong, lightweight ID badge holders are designed in two pieces: the inside or anchor bar and the outside bar, held together by two small but powerful Neodymium magnets. Neodymium magnets are actually composed of neodymium, iron and boron (they are also referred to as NIB or NdFeB magnets). The powdered mixture is pressed under great pressure into molds. The material is then sintered (heated under a vacuum), cooled, and thenground or sliced into the desired shape. Coatings are then applied if required. Finally, the blank magnets are magnetized by exposing them to a very powerful magnetic field in excess of 30 KOe.About BKMAGNingbo Beike Magnetic Material Co., Ltd is a manufacturing company that is committed to producing different types of quality magnets and magnetic solutions. They have been serving since 2005. They work hard to fulfill the clients’ needs with excellent magnets products and quality service. We proud of the work they have and been supplying millions of magnets globally. They are also committed to providing products at an affordable price with high quality. They assist in solving any issues of the clients’ supply needs.For individuals who are interested in doing business with Ningbo Bei Ke Magnetic Material Co., Ltd, contact 86-574-28858590. More questions? Call 86-574-28858591 or email sales@bkmagnet.com at to know more details.



