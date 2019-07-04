Kassico Release new design for Truck Toolbox

KassicoLogo Kassico_pic

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHNA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kassico is a professional manufacturer of aluminum truck tool boxes, UTE canopies, dog boxes and aluminum tool cabinets used in pickups, trucks, UTEs, trailers, tractors and vans etc. Has 15000m2 square of professional workshop with more than 200 set advanced equipment and 200 staffs, including 100+ workshop workers, 6 engineers for R&D team , 12 experienced QC, and 20 professional management team members etcThis new Aluminum Truck toolbox is made of aluminium alloy material. It has light weight, strong capacity, beautiful and generous, and is reasonable in design structure. Aluminum toolbox has its own characteristics, and its technology content is getting higher and higher. It plays a better protective role in the convenience of transportation and use of products. It is an ideal box for all kinds of high-end products.Lightweight aluminum toolbox can be perfectly installed in pickup trucks, trailers, pumping trucks and other vehicles to store a variety of tools, such as loading and unloading tools, boards, safety chains, jacks, wrenches, prying bars, and even Holiday camping supplies.Features:High Corrosion Resistant Aluminum ToolboxSecure storage of your deviceHigh quality and durable appearance, rarely need maintenanceLightweight aluminum reduces weight gain for tractors, trailers, or trucksSeal ring designProtect internal cleanliness and prevent other external factors such as rainwater from entering.Made into various sizes, colors and styles.Clean and Bright Aluminum EssenceAny size can be customizedCan be made into black, gray, silver and other surface treatmentVarious shapes can be made according to requirements.Our Aluminum Truck Tool Boxes is composed of Utility Chest Tool Boxes, Side Open Truck Tool Boxes, Canopy Truck Tool Boxes , Gull-Wing Truck Tool Boxes,Trailer Tongue Tool Box,Underbody Truck Tool Boxes . Also, the packaging and delivery of these cases are showered with extreme care and attention to provide the customers with high-quality cases that can suit their needs.For more details regarding Kassico Aluminum Cases, kindly visit the website: www.kassico-alu.com or contact Helen Yu with this contact number: +86 18968399683.



