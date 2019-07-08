'RED GLORY' selected for the 2019 European Independent Film Market

Red Glory - Poster

VALLETTA, MALTA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning short documentary RED GLORY, an Avinu Films production directed by Marcelle Abela, with music by Mirko Sukovic, has been selected to be part of the Professional Video Library of the 2019 European Independent and Young Film Market, organized by the 9th Social World Film Festival together with the Film Commission of the Campagna region of Italy. The Market, which is the first and only one of its kind dedicated exclusively to independent films and films for young people, will be available to buyers and producers at the Castle of Charles II of Anjou (Castello Giusso) in Vico Equense, Naples, Italy, from August 1 through August 3, 2019. RED GLORY explores humankind's first walk on the moon with Apollo 11, NASA's first test mission of Orion for beyond low-space orbit, and Mars 1, the upcoming first manned mission to the red planet. The film has won Best Documentary at the 2019 European International Film Festival in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, and Best Documentary Short at the 2019 Prisma Independent Film Awards in Rome, Italy. It also won two Bronze Awards in the technical categories of Best Editing and Best Music at the 2018 Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles, California, as well as a second award for Best Music at the 2018 Top Indie Film Awards. RED GLORY is presently a nominee for Best Internet Film at the #LabMeCrazy! 1st Science Film Festival of the Museo de Ciencias, University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain. The festival jury is led by National Geographic's executive producer Ivan Bouso and Discovery's programming director Bibiana Gonzalez.



