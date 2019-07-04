ITFirms Classifies Top Rankers in Web Development 2019

Top web developers catch the mellow vibes as ITFirms releases its latest list in 2019!

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of web development companies out there have been getting rave reviews, about their work, their apt technical knowledge, their willingness to go that extra mile to make partnerships with their clients work. They have been instrumental in turning designs into pixel-perfect experiences. On the other hand, clients (lot many in number), have responded with pleasure after being impressed with their (businesses’) consistency and attention to details. Businesses’ adaptability, response to changes and organized style of work have made them achieve recognition. This sense of belongingness makes one get rid of their ‘spidey-senses’, giving them comfort from feeling excluded.

How businesses in web make it work?

Being adept with numerous browsers, devices, languages, and frameworks can be challenging but in order to realize that unrivaled power of belonging and the detrimental effects of not being played out every day in the competitive tech industry, businesses in web development have geared themselves up with HTML and CSS, JavaScript, Product Management, Frameworks, Git, Test-Driven and Behavior-Driven Development (TDD and BDD), JSON APIs, Caching, Background Tasks and DevOps etc.

It takes a lot of effort to create a website. Right from using HTML, JavaScript, to understanding complex programming languages like Java, AWS etc.; choosing from the available tools can be daunting. However, efficient efforts can optimize the task in hand.

How ITFirms’ picked the toppers?

ITFirms’ selected top performers in web development who cultivated the right approach to web development - (1) Appropriate naming of website, (2) optimizing images, (3) understood SEO, (4) learned about layouts, (5) learned platform differences, (6) checked popular browsers, (7) used basic testing techniques, (8) made HTML work, (9) used pre-existing functionally of JavaScript and (10) understood copyright issues; irrespective of the involvement in building websites. The list follows:

1. Konstant Infosolutions

2. Y Media Labs

3. Blue Fountain Media

4. Iflexion

5. Intellectsoft

6. Dom & Tom

7. WillowTree

8. Chop Dawg

9. Eleks

10. Followbright

For a more comprehensive listing of top web development companies, visit here: https://www.itfirms.co/top-web-development-companies/

About ITFirms

ITFirms took years to immerse themselves into in-depth research. The team employs a variety of methods, and endeavor to focus on equity, to find the research that will support solutions. Each time the company updates the research listings they never miss to catch the client's remarks and ensure that they have listened as a concrete piece of improvement. Their findings have been accepted by IT companies (both service seekers and service providers) globally.

