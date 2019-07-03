US Youth Ambassador, Demme Durrett, addresses 16th annual International Human Rights Summit at the United Nations

US Youth Ambassador Demme Durrett speaking at the 16th Annual International Human Rights Summit

The importance of human rights education stressed

It is vital that we all work together to make human rights a reality because there are still wars, suffering, and injustices. Now, more than ever, we must realize the importance of human rights.” — US Youth Ambassador, Demme Durrett

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After proving her merit in the field of human rights, Demme Durrett was assigned as a Youth Ambassador to attend 16th annual International Human Rights Summit 2019 representing the United States and speaking at the United Nations.

The prestigious Summit was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Youth Delegates and Ambassadors from 45 nations, NGO representatives, members of civil society, Ambassadors and Representatives of diplomatic missions to the UN, government officials, and representatives of non-profits from around the world converged.

Ms. Durrett explained why she found the Summit important, “It is vital that we all work together to make human rights a reality because there are still wars, suffering, and injustices. From systematic corruption and mass murder in Sudan, to exploitation in Venezuela, and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, now, more than ever, we must realize the importance of human rights.”

While people from 78 countries in total attended the three-day Summit, the message reached further outside the United Nations’ walls as it was live streamed on UN Web TV.

The importance of communities uniting and working to resolve human rights abuses through education in the 30 Articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights was the theme of the Summit.

This year’s Summit was sponsored by the Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the UN, and was co-sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Ghana, the Permanent Mission of The Gambia and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Moldova to the UN. Beyond the UN Country Missions, other co-sponsors included the National Human Rights Commission of Mexico, the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Human Rights Department of the Church of Scientology, the Foundation for International Democracy in Argentina, the African Diaspora Foundation, Karna Positive Trust of Nepal, the Gandhi Global Family, the Art and Culture for Human Rights Foundation in Italy and more—19 in total.

The topics of the Summit ranged from the Right to Education to Eradicating Injustice to the Inequalities that still exist. The speakers not only analyzed these issues, providing statistics and realties in their countries, but also looked to solutions and successful actions that existed and could be expanded on.

Throughout the two days at the UN there were many inspirational and eye opening speeches. Prominent speakers included Ambassador Reuben Armando Escalante Hasbun of El Salvador, Deputy Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone Victoria M. Sulimani, His Excellency Ireneo Omositsion Namboka of Uganda, Chairman of the 400 Years of African-American History Commission Dr. Joseph L. Green, and Ambassador of Goodwill to Africa and Community Mayor of Harlem Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely.

The final day, the multicultural celebration for the Summit, was hosted at the Church of Scientology of Harlem Community Center on Saturday, June 29. The day started with a workshop for the delegates on human rights education, where each delegate made an action plan on how they are going to apply, in their communities, what they have learned during the Summit.

The afternoon saw a Multi-Cultural Celebration with numerous performances and speakers from a multitude of nationalities and countries. Internationally-traveled singer, composer, guitarist Michael Duff opened the performance. The Rybin School of Drama provided youth performances by their very talented students. Speakers provide uplifting words of encourage to the delegates as they prepared to return home to improve their communities through human rights education, and the youth delegates were able to speak about their experience, and how this Summit has impacted their life.

In her closing speech, Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, the president of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI), stated, “My respect lies in the dirt on your shoes, the sweat on your brow. My respect is the work and youth that make your dreams come true.”

After this lively celebration, youth delegates and ambassadors went and passed out YHRI booklets throughout New York City. In Times Square, they gathered signatures on a giant 12-foot-long petition. They used this opportunity to also read people their thirty human rights.

Do you know your human rights? Learn them and find out more at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org



