Verdeat - a Breakthrough Indoor Gardening System Debuts on Kickstarter This July

Verdeat, a hydroponics-based indoor garden grows high quality, flavorful vegetables and herbs, is about to join the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform this July.

MONTEBELLO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdeat was created with food lovers in mind. It’s able to grow up to 76 vegetables and herbs at once. All plants are constantly nurtured by an automated system that takes care of their every need: from watering to proper lighting. After planting seeds in a substrate (like coconut fibre), Verdeat does the majority of the job for the user and remains self-sufficient.

The cylinder-shaped system, with a diameter of 35cm, fits into any space from kitchen to living room thanks to its minimalistic design. The main plate is covered with vertical slots, where the user plants their desired seeds or sprouts. Three models offer varying numbers of plate floors.

Vegetables planted in Verdeat grow faster and ripen 40% sooner, than those cultivated in traditional gardens. They don’t contain chemicals and remain unaffected by weather conditions.

“Vegetables and herbs available in today’s groceries are often almost half as nutritious as their predecessors 100 years ago. That includes the amounts of minerals, protein and dietary fiber” says Robert Paluch, CEO and Founder. “Thanks to our solution, people can enjoy greens the way they should taste, with all the micronutrients in place, anytime they want, straight from their house”.

The device utilizes an innovative LED technology. It’s able to produce light with sunlike quality, adjusted accordingly by a set of smart sensors. All crops within the system are controlled and monitored by a mobile app that also measures water levels.

Verdeat is made of 95% recycled materials and designed to use only the most necessary resources. That includes everything from water to electricity.

The Kickstarter campaign is planned for July. The system will be available in 3 colors (black, white or gray) and in 3 sizes: S, M and L. A special initiative to present backers with, free seeds that can be planted in their area, is also planned and will be heavily encouraged during the campaign.



