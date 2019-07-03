StaffScapes, Colorado PEO Announces Mr. Cameron Bolin as the New Human Resources Assistant

Colorado PEO

In keeping with its mission to deliver hassle-free HR to its clients, Denver PEO, StaffScapes has hired a new human resources assistant.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with its mission to deliver hassle-free HR to its clients, Denver PEO, StaffScapes has named Mr. Cameron “Camm” Bolin as its new human resources assistant.

Mr. Bolin will bring his previous retail management experience to help the StaffScapes HR team with workers compensation, employee handbooks, job descriptions, as well as any other needs StaffScapes’ clients may have. Mr. Bolin looks forward to expanding upon his previous experience and refining his skill set in human resources.

StaffScapes, with its headquarters in Westminster, helps businesses in Denver’s Metro-North area, as well as throughout Colorado, with payroll, benefits, and HR outsourcing solutions. StaffScapes provide a comprehensive service, from providing excellent (and affordable) benefits to managing risks, handling workers compensation, and complete payroll processing.

Jim Thibodeau, who founded StaffScapes in 1996, has over 20 years of business experience and thorough, detailed knowledge and understanding of the challenges and realities of small business ownership. That is why StaffScapes concentrates on working with the unique needs of each of its clients. The Denver-based PEO works with a whole spectrum of businesses, from family-owned services to manufacturers and disaster recovery firms that often need to send employees all over The United States.

StaffScapes prides itself in the fact that it does its best to give a smaller business the benefits large corporations have with their sizeable human resources departments. Since StaffScapes deals exclusively with human resources, it is staffed with experts that can address practically any issue in the HR field, from streamlining the employee onboarding process to dealing with OSHA noise requirements.

With each of its clients, StaffScapes works as an integral part of the team and helps them reduce possible legal liability, reduce their costs, keep their focus on their core goals and attract and retain the best possible employees that fit their business.

Mr. Bolin’s appointment as its new human resources assistant is yet another step StaffScapes is taking to maintain its high standards of giving their clients the best possible human resource services, watching out for their interests as they build their business.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.