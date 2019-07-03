Rex (REXC), an artificial intelligence cloud platform based on block chain technology

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RexChain takes block chain technology as its underlying framework, and builds AI underlying public chain, integrates big data and creates a free, flexible and unified AI cloud platform.

The main advantage of the platform is the high utilization of resources. By making full use of large enterprise GPU/FPGA server cluster, small and medium enterprises are dispersed. The spare computing resources of GPU server and personal idle computing resources of GPU, the resources of all nodes constitute the resources of the whole network.

The whole network can be regarded as a super artificial intelligence computing platform with massive storage capacity and huge computing processing capacity. The Rexchain intelligent contract can make artificial intelligence devices interact with each other. It achieves automatic or at least semi-automatic connection, and finally establishes a global distributed artificial intelligence value network. Stable, secure, anonymous and convenient de-centralized Artificial Intelligence Computing platform will be provided as the main feature of this network.

RexChain is an ecological system established and operated by partners in artificial intelligence networks. In this network, intelligent contracts are used to ensure data privacy and control the abnormal behavior of AI. RexChain is based on ETF Intelligent Contract. It connects supply and demand through mining mechanism. Miners are rewarded by mining Rex (REXC). Artificial Intelligence Enterprises only need to pay a small amount of money, thus significantly reducing the hardware cost of AI Enterprises.

It has been widely used in education, health care, pension, environmental protection and urban transportation, judicial services and other fields. This technology has greatly improved the accuracy of public services, and comprehensively improving the quality of people's lives.



