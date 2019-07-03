The Sheridan at Eastside: Leading in Personalized Care for Seniors

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the fall of 2019, The Sheridan at Eastside will open and Snellville, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, will become home to one of the country's best in class personalized care senior living communities. Developed, owned, and operated as a joint venture between Griffin Living and Senior Lifestyle, The Sheridan at Eastside is poised to be the benchmark by which other senior living communities in Georgia are measured.Here are some key facts about the community. The Sheridan at Eastside has 214 units, with 32 independent living cottages, 90 independent living suites, 60 assisted living units, and 32 memory care units. The community is situated on 15 lush acres overlooking scenic woodlands and a tranquil lake. The total building area is 162,615 square feet, with a rentable area of 162,615 square feet. The project architect was Curt Gaines Hall Jones Architect. Inc.But what makes the Sheridan at Eastside truly unique is its amenities and its dedication to the personalized care of its residents. Take its dining options for example. Dining is often the centerpiece of a family visit and The Sheridan at Eastside's staff alway strive to make each meal an event to remember. Residents can make special arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, or other family gatherings. And the kitchen staff is happy to take special requests for menu items, even, attempting to recreate beloved family recipes. Other highlights of living at the Sheridan at Eastside include personalized fitness and wellness programs, visits from students from local schools, happy hours where residents and their guests can mingle and entertain, and programs that help connect seniors and technology. Paul Griffin III, CEO and President of Griffin Living explains, "Having these options is critical for the aging."The Sheridan at Eastside is part of a family of senior living communities by Griffin Living. Other communities include VivaBella at Simi Valley in Simi Valley, California and VivaBella at Westlake Village in Thousand Oaks, California, both currently in development. Griffin Living is headquartered in Calabasas, California and has additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.