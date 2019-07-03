iStorage Launches datAshur PRO²: their most secure PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted USB flash drive

iStorage datAshur PRO² encrypted flash drive

datAshur PRO² sets a new standard in USB flash drive technology. It has unprecedented security features and safety protocols and is our most secure and highest capacity encrypted flash drive yet” — John Michael, CEO, iStorage Limited

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks after unveiling the future of cloud security in the form of cloudAshur, iStorage, the award-winning developer and manufacturer of hardware encrypted data storage devices, has announced the launch of the datAshur PRO² - a PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted USB flash drive with next generation security capabilities.The ultimate in secure USB flash drive technology, the datAshur PRO² boasts an on-device crypto chip which offers 100% real-time military grade hardware encryption, iStorage’s largest ever 512GB capacity, is OS and platform independent with no software required and is cross-platform compatible with systems such as MS Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Chrome as well as applications such as medical equipment, printers and scanners; anything in fact that is equipped with a USB drive.Ultra Secure and easy to use, datAshur PRO² offers stringent portable data security thanks to a built-in AES-XTS 256-bit full disk hardware encrypted engine.Uniquely, the device incorporates the same Common Criteria EAL4+ ready secure microprocessor technology as iStorage’s award-winning diskAshur² range. This provides unimpeachable security against hackers and both detects and responds to tampering thanks to features such as dedicated hardware to protect against SPA/ DPA/SEMA, DEMA attacks, advanced protection against physical attacks and environmental protection.The Superspeed USB 3.2 (Generation 1x1) is also backwards compatible with older USB ports for complete convenience and is easy to use; the authorised user unlocks the device with their unique 7-15-digit PIN – simple as that.Other clever design features include an inactivity autolock, which will see the datAshur PRO² lock down after a pre-determined period of inactivity. The datAshur PRO² can be used as a fixed disk or removeable media, offers read only (write protect) configuration and is IP58 certified. Dust and water resistant, a hard anodised and ruggedized extruded aluminium protective sleeve means the datAshur PRO² is robust and hardwearing, suitable for use in even the most hostile of environments.Further user security is assured with a self-destruct feature, whitelisting on networks and a brute force hack defence mechanism.CEO of iStorage John Michael, said, “datAshur PRO² sets a new standard in USB flash drive technology. It has unprecedented security features and safety protocols. It is a substantial leap forward from its market leading predecessor, the datAshur PRO USB flash drive and has been designed to be impervious to sophisticated threats from a range of sources. It is our most secure and highest capacity hardware encrypted USB flash drive yet.”To find out more, visit: www.istorage-uk.com , view the data sheet , or contact +44 (0) 20 8991 6260.End.



