Darcy Bergen’s Investing for Retirement Tips

Darcy Bergen

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darcy Bergen holds more than two decades of experience in financial planning. On the heels of founding Clear Solutions for Seniors, LLC, he started Bergen Financial Group in 2003 and was recognized as one of the top 20 advisors in sales with Midland National life annuity division year after year. In 2015, after many years of successful investment and financial development for his clients, Darcy Bergen became an investment advisor representative with Horter Investment Management, offering even further reliance between trustees and beneficiaries. He takes a particular interest in helping individuals plan for retirement.Most individuals, no matter their income or occupation, want to retire as well as possible, but these goals require a lot of preparation and being proactive about making the right investments at the right time. Darcy Bergen explains , “When it comes to saving for retirement, having a target amount in mind is critical. If you have no idea of your target, you’ll have no way of measuring your steps. And limited access to developing a strategy to pursue that target goal. If you have no retirement objective, there is a likelihood that you will not save enough or take too much risk.”Knowing your annual or monthly desired target will help financial professionals work with you to reach those goals. Determining the amount and the time it will be needed can be challenging. Many people plan for 20 years, but with the aging population growing and living longer, that might not be enough.Many people would prefer to make the money they have grow into the amount they prefer at their retirement age, but that isn’t always the optimal plan because financial conditions can change. Knowing how your assets are allotted is critical to understand how you can reach your objectives.Bergen Financials’ Process1. Personalized Discovery-Discuss your retirement goals and income requirements2. Strategy-Present options and strategies for funding your retirement lifestyle that are specific to your needs3. Implementation-Set up accounts and reporting4. Monitoring-Review accounts quarterly and annually with your personal team memberBergen Financial Group shows clients that there is a way to save and live with guaranteed income for the rest of their lives with fixed annuity products. Darcy Bergen’s team has over 100 years of experience assisting clients. There is no longer a need to guess; they will set up a customized plan and help you implement a personalized strategy depending on your specific needs.At Bergen Financial Group, they are an independent firm; they can present several different strategies and not merely a one-size-fits-all approach. Bergen Financial Group can customize your plan based on your needs, not the needs of one company.Darcy Bergen, CRFAAZ License #: 7714485The Bergen Financial Group Headquarters20542 N. Lake Pleasant Rd. Suite 111Peoria, AZ 85382602-652-2665info@bergenfinancialgroup.combergenfinancialgroup.comInvestment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Bergen Financial Group. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through E*TRADE Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions. Insurance and annuity products are not sold through Horter Investment Management, LLC (“Horter”). Horter does not endorse any annuity or insurance products nor does it guarantee their performance. Owners of these products are subject to the terms and conditions of the policies and contracts of the issuing companies. All product guarantees depend on the insurance company’s financial strength and claims-paying ability.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.