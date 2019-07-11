PCS Software Announces - Express Integrates with Sertifi

Online Document Signing

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS Software announces the completion of the interface to Sertifi. With this interface, PCS Software customers can retrieve signed dispatch confirmations from carriers and signed rate agreements from customers, directly from the Express TMS System.

• Approvals are more reliable and processed faster

• Eliminates signing, scanning, and faxing for carriers & customers

• Dispatch personnel are notified when signed documents are received back into the Express TMS

• Signed documents are automatically indexed and added to invoices & payments

• Eliminates rate disputes, reduces administration, and speeds payments

About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing state-of-the-art, fully integrated transportation management and accounting software since 1997 and today serves over a thousand Full Truckload, LTL and Intermodal trucking and brokerage companies throughout the United States and Canada.



