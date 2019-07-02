Certarus Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certarus Ltd. (“Certarus” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to welcome Doug Bloom to its Board of Directors. “Doug is a seasoned energy industry executive and corporate director, and is a valuable addition to the Certarus Board as the company continues to grow its North American leading platform,” said James Estey, Chair of the Board. The appointment of Mr. Bloom to the Board is effective immediately.



Mr. Bloom has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry, and currently serves as a director of Gibson Energy Inc. Mr. Bloom retired from Spectra Energy (now Enbridge) in April of 2016, having served in numerous executive capacities with Spectra Energy and its predecessor companies Duke Energy and Westcoast Energy. From 2013 to 2016 he served with Spectra Energy as President, Canadian LNG, from 2008 to 2012 as President, Spectra Energy Transmission West, and from 2003 to 2007 as President, Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline. Mr. Bloom has served as a board member of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association and as its Chair in 2011/2012. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in economics.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus Ltd. is the North American market leader in providing a fully integrated bulk compressed natural gas (CNG) solution. The primary business is the creation of a “Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline” through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the utility, energy services, mining, forestry, agricultural and industrial sectors.

