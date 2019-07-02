UPDATE – TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Pacific (12:00 PM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer and Mike Grubbs, Chief Financial Officer.

/EIN News/ -- Those interested in participating in the call can dial-in toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. A webcast of the event will also be available under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeGroup.com.

A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 using the reference #13692313. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is one of the top ten largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States. The Company designs, constructs and sells premium single-family homes through its portfolio of six quality brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes® in Arizona; Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes® in Washington; Trendmaker® Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado; and Winchester® Homes in Maryland and Virginia. Additional information is available at www.TriPointeGroup.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Chris Martin, TRI Pointe Group

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@TriPointeGroup.com, 949-478-8696



