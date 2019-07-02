Wavefront Seeks TSX Venture Exchange Approval on Warrant Terms

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company, TSX-V: WEE; OTCQX: WFTSF), a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and Improved/Enhanced Oil (“IOR/EOR”) Recovery announces that it will be seeking the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to the extension of the term of certain share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) issued on July 17, 2018. Wavefront will be seeking an extension from the current expiry date of July 17, 2019 to July 17, 2020 (subject to early expiry). The Warrants exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45; provided that, if the volume weighted average trading price of a common share on the TSX Venture Exchange is at a price equal to or greater than $0.65 for a period of more than 20 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the holder of the Warrant.



The extension sought will, if approved, apply to all 4,341,333 Warrants issued on July 17, 2018 to investors. The extension will not apply to 155,610 finder fee’s Warrants that were issued at the time of the original private placement.

An insider of the Company has subscribed for Units under the Private Placement. The issuance of Units to the insider pursuant to the Private Placement (the “Insider Participation”) is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Participation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC.

“D. Brad Paterson” (signed)

D. Brad Paterson, CFO & Director

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and Improved/Enhanced Oil (“IOR/EOR”) Recovery. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com .

For further information please contact:

D. Brad Paterson, CFO at 780-486-2222 or write to us at investor.info@onthewavefront.com

Cautionary Disclaimer – Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘potential’’, “believe”, ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront’s Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront’s continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any “forward-looking statements”, other than as required by law.

©2019 Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.

From Bit To Last Drop™, WaveAxe™, Powerwave™ and Primawave™ are registered trademarks of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc., or its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

