Lyft To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/ .

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its blog (blog.lyft.com) and its Twitter account (@lyft) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012, and has over 30 million riders and over 2 million drivers. We are singularly focused on improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and committed to building reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.

