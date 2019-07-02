HUSTLER Magazine Celebrates 45 Years in Print

HUSTLER Magazine’s 45th Anniversary Special Collector’s Edition with Two-Time AVN star Angela White and a Big Announcement from HUSTLER Founder Larry Flynt

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hill, CA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Available now: HUSTLER® Magazine, the only adult publication in America still published every four weeks, celebrates its 45th Anniversary in print with the release of a Special Collector’s Edition. The issue showcases superstar Angela White on the cover and features bombshell beauties from yesterday and today, along with Publisher’s Statements from HUSTLER’s history demonstrating Larry Flynt’s consistent support for women’s rights, freedom of speech, gun control and mental health treatment.

“HUSTLER Magazine has never been timid or afraid to buck the system. For 45 years, we have advocated for free speech, sexual freedom and communication, civil liberties for all, and never caved in to the censorship that so many have tried to put on us. I would like to think that we have fought the good fight not only for ourselves but for future generations,” said Larry Flynt, HUSTLER Founder and Chairman. Flynt also teased a huge announcement in the coming months, intimating that HUSTLER fans around the world will have reason to cheer.



“When I think of HUSTLER, I think freedom. I think of the transgressive and subversive nature of the magazine and the many battles that Larry Flynt has fought to defend his and everyone’s freedom of expression,” said Angela White.



Throughout his career, Larry Flynt has been involved in numerous legal battles regarding the regulation of free speech in the United States. In the most prominent of these, he won the milestone 1988 U.S. Supreme Court case, HUSTLER Magazine, Inc. v. Falwell, after having been sued by Reverend Jerry Falwell for a 1983 ad parody. In a historic, unanimous ruling, the High Court held that the interest in protecting free speech surpasses the interest in protecting public figures’ emotions and reputations. This court case is a benchmark in Constitutional law and is taught in every law school in America to this day.



HUSTLER first appeared in July 1974 and continues to provide readers with gorgeous women, cutting-edge journalism, outrageous cartoons and political satire.

###

Attachment

Minda Gowen Flynt Management Group, LLC 323-655-6942 mgowen@lfp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.