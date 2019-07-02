Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +5% by 2025 Top Companies Dow, DuPont, Glen Raven Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry was valued at USD 4.37 Billion in the year 2018. Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to reach USD 9.36 Billion by the year 2025.



Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level India and China are the major markets and hold a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

The Fire-resistant Fabrics Industry is segmented on the basis of type, by end-user application, and by region. By type, the Industry is categorized into apparel and non-Apparel is the largest application of fire-resistant fabrics and is expected to grow with XX% CAGR in coming years. This is majorly owing to the rising demand for protective clothing. Based on end-user application, Industrial protective and mining clothing is expected to dominate the fire-resistant fabrics Industry with a share of more than XX%, owing to increasing demand from oil & gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemical industries.

Major market players in Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry are Dow, DuPont, Glen Raven Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Fibers International, Royal Tencate N.V., Solvay, Teijin Limited, and other 9 more companies provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry

Strength:

Growing demand in end- user industries Increasing Demand for Fire Resistant Fabrics in Home and Commercial Furnishing

Weakness:

High price and long production cycles

Opportunities:

Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations

Threats:

Barriers for Entry of New Players

