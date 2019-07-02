Global Alpha-amylase Baking Enzyme Market is expected to reach USD 352.78 Million by 2026 : Fior Markets

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Plant Based), Application (Breads, Cookies & Biscuits, Others), Regions”, and Global Forecast 2019-2026

New Jersey, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled “Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Plant Based), Application (Breads, Cookies & Biscuits, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2019-2026".

The global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market is expected to grow from USD 278.23 Million in 2018 to USD 352.78 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Global increase in the demand for the bakery products coupled with its utilization in the production of animal feed, biofuels, sugar products, detergents, and breweries and laboratory research are the major factors to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The bacteria segment had a market value of USD 226.15 million in 2018

The source segment is divided into fungi, bacteria and plant based enzymes. The bacteria segment is further subdivided into maltogenic, G4 and others. The bacteria segment emerged as the leader with USD 226.15 million revenue in 2018. The high thermal stability and the maltogenic properties of the bacteria helps to increase the food and beverage products self-life. This increased demand can be attributed to the high thermal stability of bacterial sources as compared to others. The fungi segment is expected to be the second fastest growing segment due to growing preferences as compared to other sources.

The breads segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period

The application segment includes breads, cookies & biscuits, desserts, and others. The alpha-amylase baking enzymes are witnessing an increased adoption rate in the dough making process for improving the dough quality. As a result, the breads segment is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period. The bacteria source are used to gain the optimum crumb softness in the bakery products as well as use of alpha-amylase baking enzyme for improvement the dough of whole grain has further supplemented the segment size of the breads in the global market.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Presence of well-established bread making and baking industry and major bread processors which includes Sara Lee Corporation, Private Label, and Nature’s Own led the North America region to dominate the global alpha-amylase baking enzymes segment with USD 109.28 million revenue in 2018. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.26% over the forecast period due to the demand for the bakery products as well as growing foreign investment in the food and beverages industry.

Alpha-amylase is a catalyst that hydrolyzes the starch into simple sugars. It is produced from parasitic or bacterial fermentation. It is primarily utilized in bread making procedure to build volume, surface and enhance, and to retard bread staling. The increased demand for the bakery products globally, rising utilization in the production of animal feed, biofuels, sugar products, detergents, breweries are driving the global alpha-amylase baking enzymes market. The rising preference for the alternative protein hydrolysis enzymes such as xylanase, lipase etc. may hamper the market growth. Growing investment on the research and development activities and the increasing demand for the functional foods in the developing economies around the world will support the growth of the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market in upcoming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market are Novozymes A/S, DuPont, Royal DSM N.V., Puratos Group N.V., AB Enzymes, Specialty Enzymes, Dyadic International, Inc., Enmex, S.A., DE C.V., Boli Bioproducts, Aumgene Biosciences, Diversa Corporation, Valley Research, inc., Maps Enzymes, Shin Nihon Chemical, Noor Enzyme, and among others. The Novozymes A/S, Puratos N.V., DuPont, and Royal DSM N.V. are the leading manufacturers for the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market. The companies are adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market. For instance in 2018, Diversa Corporation and Valley Research, inc. announced the commercial launch of “Ultra-Thin” enzyme, a new product designed to significantly improve the efficiency and economics of ethanol production. “Ultra-Thin” enzyme is a novel, next-generation alpha amylase enzyme designed to offer ethanol producers superior liquefaction performance.

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

