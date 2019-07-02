Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +3% by 2025 Top MYJ Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. ltd, Nanjing MSN Chemical Co. Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltdng AG

PUNE, India, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry was valued at USD 707.46 Million in the year 2018. Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2019 to reach USD 885.67 Million by the year 2025.



The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth industry analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global 2-acetylbutyrolactone industry has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key vendors operating in this industry.

Major market players in 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry are MYJ Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. ltd, Nanjing MSN Chemical Co. Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Ke'erjian Chemical Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Jinxinyi Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Shouyang Century Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Taizhou Huangyan Jinsong Medical & Chemical Co. Ltd., Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd., and other more companies detail information provided in the report.

/EIN News/ -- 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Segmentation:

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Overview, By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Overview, By Grade

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry, By Region

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe



U.K.

Germany

Switzerland

RoE

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

RoAPAC

RoW



