Top 50 Global Animal Health Companies Report, 2018

Top 50 Animal Health Companies includes:

World Animal Health Market Statistics

Revenue Growth Drivers & Trends

Historical Rankings

Full Company Profiles

Industry Overview

Drivers, Trends and Challenges

The report provides a global perspective of the animal health industry, featuring companies from North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

It displays the trends that drive revenue growth in different sectors, charts the successes and failures of the top 50 companies and provides an in-depth look at future trends.



Key Insights

Historical Rankings

Global Company Insights

R&D & Growth Strategy Overview of Leading Firms

Details of Firms Outside the Top Rankings

Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Chapter 1: The top 50 animal health companies

1.1 Animal Pharm industry rankings for fiscal 2017

1.2 Five-year view of the top 50

1.3 Industry rankings in the first half of 2018

Chapter 2: The animal health ecosystem

Chapter 3: Historical Animal Pharm industry rankings

3.1 Animal Pharm industry rankings 1990 and 2000

3.2 Animal Pharm industry rankings 2008

3.3 Animal Pharm top 20 rankings 2009

3.4 Animal Pharm top 20 rankings in 2010

3.5 Animal Pharm top 20 rankings in 2011

3.6 Animal Pharm top 20 rankings in 2012

3.7 Animal Pharm top 30 rankings in 2013

3.8 Animal Pharm top 20 rankings for 2014

3.9 Animal Pharm top 20 rankings for 2015

3.10 Animal Pharm industry rankings for fiscal 2016

Chapter 4: Compendium: Companies that make up the top 50

Abaxis

Animalcare

Bayer Animal Health

Bimeda

Biognesis Bag

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

CEVA Sant Animale

Chanelle

China Animal Husbandry Industry Company

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Elanco

Heska

Huvepharma

Idexx Laboratories

Jinyu Group

Kyoritsu Seiyaku

Laboratorios Hipra

Merck/MSD Animal Health

Neogen

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo

Norbrook Laboratories

Ouro Fino Sade Animal

Phibro Animal Health

Qingdao Yibang Biological Engineering

Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis

Alivira Animal Health

Shandong Lukang

Tecon

IDT Biologika

Laboratorios Calier

Orion Animal Health

Eco Animal Health

Montajat Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

Dmes Pharma

Meiji Seika Pharma Animal Health

Pulike Biological Engineering

Guangdong Dahua Animal Pharmaceuticals

KRKA

Zhejiang Shenghua

Bioveta

Zydus Animal Health

Agener Unio

Indian Immunologicals

Haid Group

Dabeinong

Chapter 5: Outside the top 50: Other significant companies

List of Figures

Figure 1: Animal health's billion-dollar businesses 2007-2017 ($ billion)

Figure 2: Animal health market share (sales in 2017)

Figure 3: Average growth and combined sales of Top 20 (1990, 2000 and 2011-2017)

Figure 4: Animal Pharm Top 20 sales growth (2012-2017)

Figure 5: Estimated R&D spend among animal health's leaders in fiscal 2017 ($ million)

Figure 6: Overview of market leaders based on sales in 2017

Figure 7: Percentage of parent company's sales (2011-2017)

Figure 8: Market share of animal health's Top 4 companies

Figure 9: Size of the animal health market in Europe (2011-2017)

Figure 10: Sales per product category in Europe (2011-2017)

Figure 11: Market share of ptes and farm animals in Europe (2012-2017)

Figure 12: Geographical contribution to Top 50 total sales in 2017 ($bn and % of total)

Figure 13: Sales of Bayer's leading brands in 2017 ( million)

Figure 14: Sales of Advantage product line 2002-2017 ( million)

Figure 15: Sales of Bayer's other leading products 2015-2017 ( million)

Figure 16: Inside Dechra's financial performance

Figure 17: Elanco sales by species in 2017

Figure 18: Elanco sales by region in 2017

Figure 19: Elanco sales by brand in 2017

Figure 20: Predicted growth for Heska and Abaxis ($ million)

Figure 21: Huvepharma vs Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2012-2018 ($ million)

Figure 22: Potential value of the global vet diagnostics market

Figure 23: R&D spend among leading vet diagnostics firms ($ million)

Figure 24: IDEXX companion animal diagnostics sales and technical staff in US

Figure 25: IDEXX companion animal diagnostics sales and technical staff in international markets

Figure 26: Phibro sales percentage by region in 2018

Figure 27: Phibro sales comparison 2017 and 2018 by region ($ million)

Figure 28: Vetoquinol product pipeline

Figure 29: Virbac's upcoming product launches

Figure 30: Virbac's sales by product category for companion animals (2017)

Figure 31: Virbac's sales by product category for food animals (2017)

Figure 32: Zoetis international sales 2015-2017 ($ million)

Figure 33: Zoetis sales in other markets 2014-2015 ($ million)

Figure 34: Zoetis sales by species in 2017

Figure 35: Alivira's revenues from formulations by region in fiscal 2018



List of Tables

Table 1: Animal Pharm top 50 rankings 2013-2017

Table 2: Company rankings for the first fiscal half of 2018

Table 3: Performance of top 20 companies 2011-2017

Table 4: Animal health industry rankings in 1990

Table 5: Animal health industry rankings in 2000

Table 6: Animal Pharm industry rankings in 2008

Table 7: Animal Pharm top 20 in 2009

Table 8: Animal Pharm top 20 in 2010

Table 9: Animal Pharm top 20 rankings in 2011

Table 10: Top 30 animal health companies by sales in 2012

Table 11: Animal health top 20 for fiscal 2013

Table 12: Animal health top 20 for fiscal 2014

Table 13: Animal health top 20 for fiscal 2015

Table 14: Animal Pharm top 50 rankings 2013-2016

Table 15: Abaxis animal health sales 2007-2016

Table 16: Animalcare financial performance 2013-2017 ( million)

Table 17: Bayer Animal Health sales 2007-2017

Table 18: Biognesis Bag sales 2012-2017

Table 19: Table: Boehringer sales by region in 2017 ( million)

Table 20: Boehringer Ingelheim's animal health sales 2007-2017

Table 21: Ceva Sant Animale sales 2007-2017

Table 22: CAHIC annual sales 2012-2017

Table 23: DS Pharma Animal Health sales (2011-2016)

Table 24: Dechra animal health product sales 2007-2016 (excludes revenues from services division)

Table 25: Elanco animal health sales 2007-2017

Table 26: Heska animal health sales 2007-2017

Table 27: Huvepharma sales 2011-2016

Table 28: IDEXX animal health sales 2007-2017

Table 29: Jinyu sales 2007-2017

Table 30: Kyoritsu Seiyaku sales 2007-2017

Table 31: Hipra sales 2013-2017

Table 32: Merck Animal Health sales 2007-2017

Table 33: Neogen animal safety sales 2007-2017

Table 34: Sales figures for Zenoaq in 2017 ( million)

Table 35: Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo's sales 2009-2017

Table 36: Norbrook Laboratories' sales 2009-2017

Table 37: Ouro Fino animal health sales 2007-2017

Table 38: Perrigo animal health sales 2007-2017

Table 39: Phibro Animal Health sales 2007-2018

Table 40: Ringpu's sales 2012-2017

Table 41: Vetoquinol sales 2007-2017

Table 42: Virbac sales 2007-2017

Table 43: Pzer Animal Health/Zoetis sales 2007-2017

