Allegations of Sexual Offences by a UNAMID National Civilian Staff

On 26 November 2017, UNAMID received information that one of its national civilian staff members was arrested and charged with sexual offences involving a 13-year-old girl. UNAMID assisted the relevant Government of Sudan authorities and immediately took steps to fully collaborate with the investigation, consistent with the Secretary-General’s policy to achieve visible and measurable improvements in the way the United Nations prevents and responds to allegations of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse. Furthermore, the Mission in collaboration with UN country team partners ensured that the victim received psycho-social care.

On 13 May 2019, UNAMID received information from the court that the staff member had been found guilty of the rape of the child.

On 27 June 2019, UNAMID received another allegation of sexual abuse against a former national staff member. The matter is now under intense investigation and the victim has been referred to UN country team partners for immediate assistance.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo strongly condemns these actions and reiterates his personal and institutional commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of the victim and ensuring that justice is done. “The Mission condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any instance of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse committed by UN personnel in the Darfur region. We are guided by a zero-tolerance policy on such abhorrent incidents and will not tolerate or condone the perpetration of such acts. UNAMIDs' commitment to this policy will be demonstrated by the thorough investigation and action the United Nations will take against the alleged offender, which is necessary to retain continued confidence of the Darfurians in our mission,” said Mr. Mamabolo.



