Parliament wants to integrate public policies

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 2 - The first vice - speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Emília Carlota Dias, on Tuesday requested the commitment of MPs in the integration of public policies, in order to enable the country to reach the goals of sustainable development.,

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on International Parliamentarism Day, she said that it is necessary to improve the living conditions of people and at the same time to combat climate change, which has affected the health and education of citizens.

Emília Carlota Dias also expressed the need to strengthen democracy through the participation of citizens in parliamentary life, establishing efficient and inclusive dialogues with a wide range of civil society actors.

She believes that young people and women should be better represented in Parliament and in all policy-making bodies "in order to ensure a generational transition based on the knowledge and experience of the elders."

The International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated on 30 June.

The event resulted from a deliberation by the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), referring to the date of the organization's founding, on 30 June 1889 in Paris (France). At that time nine parliaments participated. including Liberia, as the only African country present.

