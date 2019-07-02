Global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 57.31 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market by Products (Instruments, Consumables, and Services), Allergen Type, Test Type, Drug Class, End-Users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

Fior Markets launched a study titled "Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market by Products (Instruments, Consumables, and Services), Allergen Type, Test Type, Drug Class, End-Users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026."

The global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to grow from USD 33.28 Billion in 2018 to USD 57.31 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising instances of allergy diseases and growing demand for IVD tests for allergy diagnosis are the two major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The advancements in consumables have made patient profiling and monitoring effortless and have fastened the diagnosis processes, this has further driven the segment growth.

The consumables segment is dominating the market with the highest market size of around USD 17.59 billion in 2018

The products segment is classified into instruments, consumables, and services. The consumables segment is dominating the market with the highest market size of around USD 17.59 billion in 2018 due to the growing adoption of the advance allergy diagnostics and therapeutics consumables. Consumables are an indispensable element in allergy detection and hence provide convenience for individual patient profiling and monitoring. The consumables are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The inhaled segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 54.01% in 2018

The allergen type segment includes food, inhaled and drug. The inhaled segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 54.01% in 2018. Rising instances of respiratory allergies and asthma are responsible for the dominance of the inhaled allergen segment. Furthermore, the growing demand for allergy testing and introduction of specific allergen for the detection of allergy is boosting the segment size.

In vivo segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 54.15% in 2026

The test type segment is divided into segments such as in vivo and in vitro. In vivo segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 54.15% in 2026 owing to related benefits such as ease of use, time efficiency, wider availability and sensitivity for clinically valid allergies. The growing use of vivo in the skin prick tests for detecting food allergy and increasing demand from the healthcare sector are supplementing the in vivo segment growth.

The antihistamines segment is anticipated to dominate the market by holding the highest market size of around USD 22.05 billion in 2026

The drug class segment includes antihistamines, corticosteroids, mast cell stabilizers, leukotriene inhibitors, nasal anticholinergics, decongestants, immunomodulators, auto-injectable epinephrine, and immunotherapy. The antihistamines segment is anticipated to dominate the market by holding the highest market size of around USD 22.05 billion in 2026 due to associated benefits with its usage and wide applications in the treatment of allergy diseases. The antihistamines are used to treat allergic rhinitis and other allergies and are cost-effective drugs. These drugs are suitable for short-term treatment and provide relief from nasal congestion, sneezing, or hives.

The hospitals and diagnostic segment dominated the market

The end-users segment includes academic research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. The hospitals and diagnostic segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2018 due to the increasing use of immunoassay tests in allergy diagnosis coupled with improvements in screening techniques which would enable accurate disease diagnosis and stratification for appropriate treatment. In addition, the availability of various advance screening techniques in hospitals has improved segment growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the market with a market share of 39.04% in 2018. North America is dominating the market due to the rising number in cases of allergic respiratory disorders and the growing awareness regarding allergy diagnostics coupled with the increasing acceptance of in-vitro blood tests in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market are bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Omega Diagnostics, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens Healthcare, Lincoln Diagnostics, Hycor Biomedical, HOB Biotech Group, and Alcon Laboratories. For example, in July 2015, Thermo Fisher propelled the Phadia 2500E Laboratory System. This product offers better diagnostic solutions by detecting and measuring the pertinent antibodies in blood tests of the patients to distinguish the possible allergy or autoimmune sensitivity.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. We sell market research reports obtained from major publishers from various industries, in which a comprehensive overview of the market is provided along with statistical forecasts, strategic recommendations, detailed segmentation, current market scenario, competitive landscape, and key trends.

