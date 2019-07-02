Insights Into the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market (2019-2024) by Product, Route of Administration, Disease, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global hormone replacement therapy market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global hormone replacement therapy market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



A surge in the incidences of hormone imbalance disorders in the geriatric and neonatal populations is primarily driving the market growth. The rising need for new treatment options with better safety results is further boosting the demand for HRT. Additionally, aggressive marketing and direct selling campaigns by the key players along with the development of new gel-based formulations creates an attractive market for these therapies. Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers and the presence of regularly monitored formulations are some of the other drivers stimulating the growth of the market.



Market Summary



Based on product type, estrogen replacement therapy accounts for the majority of the market share. Other types include human growth hormone replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy and others.



On the basis of route of administration, the report has segmented the market on the basis of oral, parenteral and transdermal segments.



On the basis of disease, the report has segmented the market on the basis of menopause, hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the largest market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Roche, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co, Merck, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

5.6 Market Breakup by Type of Disease

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Estrogen Replacement Therapy

6.2 Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

6.3 Thyroid Replacement Therapy

6.4 Testosterone Replacement Therapy

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Oral

7.2 Parenteral

7.3 Transdermal



8 Market Breakup by Type of Disease

8.1 Menopause

8.2 Hypothyroidism

8.3 Male Hypogonadism

8.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Abbott

10.3.2 Bayer AG

10.3.3 Eli Lilly & Company

10.3.4 Roche

10.3.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

10.3.6 Merck

10.3.7 Mylan N.V.

10.3.8 Novartis AG

10.3.9 Novo Nordisk A/S

10.3.10 Pfizer Inc.



