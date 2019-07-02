Colorado Public-Sector Retirement Plan Provider, CCOERA, To Rebrand After 51 Years

Name change reflects organization’s commitment to all Colorado local governments

/EIN News/ -- LITTLETON, Colo., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to member suggestions, the Colorado County Officials and Employees Retirement Association announced it has changed its name to the Colorado Retirement Association. The new brand will be officially launched later this summer.



The board of directors for CCOERA passed a resolution to change its name. Reasons for the name change that were listed in the resolution include, among others:

“The CCOERA board of directors seeks to bring retirement plan services to more municipalities and special districts in Colorado;

“Plan members report that the CCOERA name causes confusion among special districts and municipalities causing them to believe that they are not eligible to join CCOERA; and

“A new name and logo would be a more inclusive, simplified, responsive and accurate.”

The new name better enables the association to attract more Colorado entities, particularly municipalities and special districts (CCOERA currently serves 51 of 64 Colorado counties). Expanding service to more entities is necessary for continued growth and to continue providing exceptional service to members.

Also, the new CRA brand treatment and logo presents a more modernized impression of the organization, which is important to appeal to new plan participants and a younger workforce.

“No organization can remain stagnant,” said CCOERA Executive Director Elizabeth Price. “But one thing that will never change is our dedication to providing world-class service to our member participants. Our members can be assured they will continue receiving the same – and even more – outstanding retirement planning education and support.”

About CCOERA

CCOERA enables Colorado local government employees to maximize savings for retirement through flexible investment options, best-in-class fund access and a menu of retirement plan products and services. The association administers 401(a) defined contribution and 457(b) deferred compensation retirement plans for 51 counties, 47 municipalities and 122 special districts across Colorado. Learn more at ccoera.org .

Media Contact: Dawn Small CCOERA 720.493.6513 dsmall@ccoera.org

