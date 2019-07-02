Associa Chicagoland Celebrates Clients at Casino Night

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland hosted a client appreciation casino night to celebrate clients, network, and help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit, Associa Cares.



The event highlighted the tremendous teamwork between Associa Chicagoland employees and board members, residents, and vendors. Their collaborative effort extended beyond excellent service and management to poker tables, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, and a silent auction—all located in the beautiful Meridian Banquet and Conference Center. The event was a hit with more than 350 people—including valued business partners, board member clients, and Associa management and leadership attending. Associa Chicagoland raised more than $5,300 to help residents that have been affected by natural and man-made disasters.



“Casino night is a great example of how the community and industry can come together to extol excellent management and altruistically raise charitable support for those in need,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “I am proud that we raised over $5,300 for Associa Cares while also celebrating our wonderful clients.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.