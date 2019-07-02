The Global Market for Neurointerventional Cerebral Aneurysm & Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Embolization Systems, 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Neurology: Cerebral Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Malformation Embolization Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for neurointerventional cerebral aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation (AVM) embolization systems.



This market, as covered by the scope of this analysis, comprises the following product segments: endovascular coils, liquid embolics, stents for stent-assisted coiling, flow diversion and flow disruption systems, and other novel and emerging embolization devices.



Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.



This report provides the following useful information:

in depth market and competitive analysis

clinical overview of neurointerventional embolization procedures for intracranial applications

incidence and prevalence data for cerebral aneurysms and AVMs

product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

top-selling devices, as well as emerging products

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Exhibit ES-1: Embolization systems for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and AVMs, combined market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22



Clinical Overview

Intracerebral hemorrhage

Subarachnoid hemorrhage

Cerebral aneurysm

Arteriovenous malformations

Repair of cerebral aneurysms and AVMs

Surgical clipping

Endovascular embolization

Stent-assisted coiling

Flow diversion

ARUBA clinical trial

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Clinical features and characteristics of hemorrhagic stroke

Exhibit 1-2: Global incidence and prevalence, by gender, hemorrhagic stroke, absolute number, in millions, 1990 and 2013

Exhibit 1-3: Illustration of an embolic coil procedure for cerebral aneurysms

Exhibit 1-4: Illustration of an endovascular embolization procedure for arteriovenous malformations



Neuroendovascular Embolization Products

Microcoil embolization products

Liquid embolics

Stent products for wide-neck aneurysms

Flow diversion devices

Flow disruption and other novel/emerging aneurysm embolization devices

Current clinical trials

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Advantages and disadvantages of cerebral aneurysm clipping versus coiling procedures

Exhibit 2-2: Selected neuroendovascular aneurysm microcoils, 2018

Exhibit 2-3: Selected liquid embolics, 2018

Exhibit 2-4: Selected neuroendovascular stents for the treatment of wide-neck aneurysms

Exhibit 2-5: Selected flow diversion devices, 2018

Exhibit 2-6: Selected flow disruption and other novel embolic systems, 2018

Exhibit 2-7: Selected clinical trials of neuroendovascular embolic systems for aneurysms and AVMs, 2018



Market for Cerebral Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Malformation Embolization Systems

Combined market forecast

Combined procedure volumes forecast

Combined competitive analysis

Embolic coiling

Procedure volumes forecast

Market forecast

Competitive analysis

Liquid embolics

Procedure volumes forecast

Market forecast

Competitive analysis

Neuroendovascular stents for stent-assisted coilin

Procedure volumes forecast

Market forecast

Competitive analysis

ow diversion, flow disruption, and other embolic systems

Procedure volumes forecast

Market forecast

Competitive analysis

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Embolization systems for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and AVMs, combined market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-2: Embolization systems for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations, share of revenues

Exhibit 3-3: Cerebral aneurysm and AVM embolization systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-4: Neuroendovascular embolization, procedure volumes forecast, by type of embolic system used, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-5: Neuroendovascular embolization procedures, combined procedure volumes forecast, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-6: Neuroendovascular embolization procedure volumes, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-7: Cerebral aneurysm and AVM embolization system sales, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-8: Embolic coiling, procedure volumes forecast, by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-9: Embolic coiling procedure volumes, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-10: Neuroendovascular coiling systems, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-11: Neuroendovascular coiling systems market, share by region, 2017

Exhibit 3-12: Neuroendovascular coiling systems market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-13: Neuroendovascular liquid embolization, procedure volumes forecast, by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-14: Neuroendovascular liquid embolization procedures, share by region, 2017

Exhibit 3-15: Neuroendovascular liquid embolics, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-16: Neuroendovascular liquid embolics market, share by region, 2017

Exhibit 3-17: Neuroendovascular liquid embolics market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-18: Neuroendovascular stent-assisted coiling, procedure volumes forecast, share by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-19: Neuroendovascular stent assist coiling procedures, share by region, 2017

Exhibit 3-20: Coil-containment stents for intracranial applications, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-21: Market for coil-containment stents for intracranial applications, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-22: Market for coil-containment stents for intracranial applications, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-23: Flow diversion and other embolization procedures, procedure volumes forecast, by country/region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-24: Flow diversion and other embolization procedures, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-25: Flow diversion and other newly developed embolization systems, market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-26: Market for flow diversion and other embolization products, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-27: Market for flow diversion and other embolization products, share by supplier, 2017



APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4r2qkg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Neurology Devices , Neurology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.