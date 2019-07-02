The Global Market for Neurointerventional Cerebral Aneurysm & Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Embolization Systems, 2018
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for neurointerventional cerebral aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation (AVM) embolization systems.
This market, as covered by the scope of this analysis, comprises the following product segments: endovascular coils, liquid embolics, stents for stent-assisted coiling, flow diversion and flow disruption systems, and other novel and emerging embolization devices.
Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.
This report provides the following useful information:
- in depth market and competitive analysis
- clinical overview of neurointerventional embolization procedures for intracranial applications
- incidence and prevalence data for cerebral aneurysms and AVMs
- product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
- top-selling devices, as well as emerging products
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Exhibit ES-1: Embolization systems for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and AVMs, combined market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Clinical Overview
Intracerebral hemorrhage
Subarachnoid hemorrhage
Cerebral aneurysm
Arteriovenous malformations
Repair of cerebral aneurysms and AVMs
Surgical clipping
Endovascular embolization
Stent-assisted coiling
Flow diversion
ARUBA clinical trial
Bibliography
Exhibit 1-1: Clinical features and characteristics of hemorrhagic stroke
Exhibit 1-2: Global incidence and prevalence, by gender, hemorrhagic stroke, absolute number, in millions, 1990 and 2013
Exhibit 1-3: Illustration of an embolic coil procedure for cerebral aneurysms
Exhibit 1-4: Illustration of an endovascular embolization procedure for arteriovenous malformations
Neuroendovascular Embolization Products
Microcoil embolization products
Liquid embolics
Stent products for wide-neck aneurysms
Flow diversion devices
Flow disruption and other novel/emerging aneurysm embolization devices
Current clinical trials
Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Advantages and disadvantages of cerebral aneurysm clipping versus coiling procedures
Exhibit 2-2: Selected neuroendovascular aneurysm microcoils, 2018
Exhibit 2-3: Selected liquid embolics, 2018
Exhibit 2-4: Selected neuroendovascular stents for the treatment of wide-neck aneurysms
Exhibit 2-5: Selected flow diversion devices, 2018
Exhibit 2-6: Selected flow disruption and other novel embolic systems, 2018
Exhibit 2-7: Selected clinical trials of neuroendovascular embolic systems for aneurysms and AVMs, 2018
Market for Cerebral Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Malformation Embolization Systems
Combined market forecast
Combined procedure volumes forecast
Combined competitive analysis
Embolic coiling
Procedure volumes forecast
Market forecast
Competitive analysis
Liquid embolics
Procedure volumes forecast
Market forecast
Competitive analysis
Neuroendovascular stents for stent-assisted coilin
Procedure volumes forecast
Market forecast
Competitive analysis
ow diversion, flow disruption, and other embolic systems
Procedure volumes forecast
Market forecast
Competitive analysis
Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: Embolization systems for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and AVMs, combined market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-2: Embolization systems for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations, share of revenues
Exhibit 3-3: Cerebral aneurysm and AVM embolization systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-4: Neuroendovascular embolization, procedure volumes forecast, by type of embolic system used, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-5: Neuroendovascular embolization procedures, combined procedure volumes forecast, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-6: Neuroendovascular embolization procedure volumes, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit 3-7: Cerebral aneurysm and AVM embolization system sales, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-8: Embolic coiling, procedure volumes forecast, by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-9: Embolic coiling procedure volumes, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit 3-10: Neuroendovascular coiling systems, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-11: Neuroendovascular coiling systems market, share by region, 2017
Exhibit 3-12: Neuroendovascular coiling systems market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-13: Neuroendovascular liquid embolization, procedure volumes forecast, by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-14: Neuroendovascular liquid embolization procedures, share by region, 2017
Exhibit 3-15: Neuroendovascular liquid embolics, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-16: Neuroendovascular liquid embolics market, share by region, 2017
Exhibit 3-17: Neuroendovascular liquid embolics market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-18: Neuroendovascular stent-assisted coiling, procedure volumes forecast, share by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-19: Neuroendovascular stent assist coiling procedures, share by region, 2017
Exhibit 3-20: Coil-containment stents for intracranial applications, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-21: Market for coil-containment stents for intracranial applications, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit 3-22: Market for coil-containment stents for intracranial applications, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-23: Flow diversion and other embolization procedures, procedure volumes forecast, by country/region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-24: Flow diversion and other embolization procedures, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit 3-25: Flow diversion and other newly developed embolization systems, market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-26: Market for flow diversion and other embolization products, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit 3-27: Market for flow diversion and other embolization products, share by supplier, 2017
APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING
