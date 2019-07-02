Dalfen Industrial Acquires Northfield Fulfilment Center

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial has announced the acquisition of Northfield Fulfilment Center located at 1075 Northfield Ct., Roswell, GA. This purchase is the latest addition to Dalfen’s rapidly growing footprint in Atlanta.



Northfield Fulfilment Center, GA



“We are very excited to add this asset to our Atlanta portfolio. The building’s location, configuration and construction, make it an excellent fit for our last mile acquisition focus. The North Fulton County market has experienced incredible population growth, and due to the lack of available land in the area, there are barriers to entry which we believe, will lead to the continued increase in the property’s strategic importance,” said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

Northfield Fulfilment Center is 100% occupied by Kimberly Clark and Mattress Firm . The property totals 152,900 square feet and is ideally located in the highly desirable North Fulton submarket; 22.4 miles north of Downtown Atlanta via I-85N and GA-400 N.

“The Atlanta market has become synonymous with business and population growth, and the strong demand for e-commerce oriented infill industrial space is intrinsically linked to these fundamentals,” says Sean Dalfen , President and CIO of Dalfen Industrial. He added, “We plan to continue expanding our presence in the Atlanta area through the acquisition and development of well located, high quality last-mile properties.”

This acquisition brings Dalfen Industrial’s total portfolio to over 1M Square feet in Atlanta. The company is also currently developing a 103,000 square foot building adjacent to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport , in East Point, GA.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

For further information, contact:

Dalfen Industrial

info@dalfen.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eef7961-7cdd-43f6-bda0-42115e3c93b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1d3f127-5ae0-4a5d-a100-dd234d9ab238



