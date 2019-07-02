Infiniti USA Reports June 2019 Sales

2019 2018 % Change Jun Sales 9,839 10,698 -8.0 CYTD Sales 63,058 72,170 -12.6

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 9,839 vehicles in June.

The INFINITI QX50 is defined by distinctive proportions which set the car apart from its competitors. Influenced by INFINITI's "Powerful Elegance" design language, the all-new QX50 has an elevated, commanding SUV stance and strong character lines.





The QX50 premium crossover and the QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle had their best June performance ever, up 5 and 57 percent respectively, contribution to INFINITI SUV’s and crossovers having a 2 percent increase for the month.

Jun Jun Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg INFINITI Total 9,839 10,698 -8.0 63,058 72,170 -12.6 Q50 2,042 2,631 -22.4 14,337 19,157 -25.2 Q60 359 591 -39.3 2,402 4,692 -48.8 Q70 183 364 -49.7 1,693 2,517 -32.7 QX30 290 656 -55.8 2,449 4,814 -49.1 QX50 1,799 1,710 5.2 8,724 9,066 -3.8 QX60 3,133 3,382 -7.4 22,836 22,176 3.0 QX70 0 65 -100.0 6 806 -99.3 QX80 2,033 1,299 56.5 10,611 8,942 18.7 Car 2,584 3,586 -27.9 18,432 26,366 -30.1 CUV/SUV 7,255 7,112 2.0 44,626 45,804 -2.6

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Contact

Alexandra Amelang

Manager, INFINITI USA Communications

615-725-1455

Alexandra.Amelang@INFINITI.com

