X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market to Value US$ 2805.2 Mn by 2026, Introduction of Retrofit X-ray System to Push Growth Rate, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America emerged dominant in the global x-ray flat panel detectors market in 2018. Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled “ X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Amorphous, Silicon, Amorphous Selenium, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor), Imaging type (Static, Dynamic), Type (Retrofit, New), Application (General Radiography, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) Geography Forecast till 2026.” According to the report, the global x-ray flat panel detectors market was worth US$ 1,759.3 Mn in 2018. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% and value US$ 2805.2 Mn by 2026. Additionally, the x-ray flat panel detectors market in North America was worth US$ 633.5 Mn in 2018. Among products available, retrofit x-ray flat panel detector is gaining massive popularity and is forecast to witness increasing demand through the forecast period. The demand witnessed is attributable to retrofit x-ray panel’s cheap cost. from the demand for retrofit x-ray panels is significantly high in Asian countries such as India, Korea, and China. Rapid technological advancements in x-ray systems as a result of the advent of novel features are likely to generate high demand in the global x-ray flat panel detectors market. Besides this, medical research aid offered by governments is expected to increase the number of research projects and clinical trials. This further would enable growth in the global x-ray flat panel detectors market.

Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) is The Type of Flat Panel Detectors to Invest In





Effective dynamic range, minimal radiation exposure, enhanced medical evaluation, and superior quality image are several factors facilitating the adoption x-ray flat panel detector.





Recent Technological Advancements Witnessed in Market to Drive Global

The factors expected to drive the global x-ray flat panel detectors market during the forecast period 2018-2026 are growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and orthopedics and increasing aging population. Moreover, the market is expected to gain from recent technological advancements in the x-ray system and rising willingness for quality healthcare services. On the downside, the market may get restrained by the high cost associated with x-ray flat panel detector.

The report also classifies the global x-ray flat panel detectors market in various segments. In terms of product type, amorphous silicon, amorphous selenium, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) are the different types of flat panel detectors used in x-ray imaging. The CMOS segment is anticipated to gain high popularity and witness a higher adoption over the forecast period. Finer pixel pitch, faster pixel rate, lower electronic noise, and others are features of the CMOS and attribute to CMOS adoption during forecast period. Rapid adoption of CMOS is likely to propel growth rate in the global x-ray flat panel detectors market.



Vortex, to Dominate Global Market

Vortex Imaging corp., emerged dominant in the global x-ray flat panel detectors market and is projected to retain its lead through the forecast period. Backed by strong distribution channel and diverse product portfolio, the organization will continue holding a stronghold in the global market.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Trixell

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Other players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights PESTEL Analysis Pricing Analysis, Key Players/ Region, 2018 Technological Advancements Overview: Adoption of the Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors, 2018 Mergers and Acquisitions





Global X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Amorphous Selenium (a-Se) Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Imaging Dynamic Static



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Retrofit New



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application General Radiography Dentistry Oncology Orthopedic Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations





