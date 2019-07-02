Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871 Passcode: Lamar Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059 Passcode: 30864334 Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time Company Contact: Buster Kantrow Director of Investor Relations (225) 926-1000 bkantrow@lamar.com

