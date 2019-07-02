There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,884 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:   1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode:   Lamar
     
Replay:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:   30864334
    Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
    Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
    Director of Investor Relations
    (225) 926-1000
    bkantrow@lamar.com

