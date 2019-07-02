Tiarco Completes Transaction to Purchase H.B. Fuller’s Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersants Business

/EIN News/ -- DALTON, Ga., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiarco, a specialty chemical manufacturer for latex, grease & lubricant, water treatment, and oil & gas applications, and a subsidiary of Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC), a global chemical and technology company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of H.B. Fuller ’s (NYSE: FUL) surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business that is based in Dalton, Georgia, for $71 million as of July 1, 2019.



“Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. and the Tiarco team are excited to have H.B. Fuller’s Rheology and Surfactant group join our portfolio of businesses,” said Kevin Nolan, Vice President and General Manager of Tiarco. “Their products and new chemistries, combined with their outstanding operational and commercial teams, will greatly enhance our company’s ability to serve existing core markets, while introducing us to additional application areas and Toll and Contract opportunities. We look forward to working with H.B. Fuller on a smooth transition and continuing to deliver performance-based solutions to our current and future customers,” he continued. The newly formed group will be known as Tiarco-RST (Rheology & Surfactant Technologies).

H.B. Fuller's surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business and its brands are well recognized, and the products include thickeners used in carpet, floor coatings, adhesive and caulk formulations, as well as surfactants used in detergents, wetting agents, and foam boosters in beauty and healthcare products.

Learn more by contacting Shane Day at sday@Tiarco-RST.com .

About Tiarco.

A subsidiary of Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc., Tiarco, is a privately owned, specialty chemical manufacturer servicing latex, grease & lubricant, water treatment, and oil & gas applications with chemistries that deliver the highest levels of cost performance. The company is active globally with global sales offices and distribution facilities worldwide to better serve our customers. Learn more at www.tiarcochem.com .

About Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC) began as a supplier of latex to the emerging tufted carpet and rug industry in 1951. Since then, TRCC’s global reach has grown, allowing the company to export to all continents and establish manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. With a focus on research and development, maintaining outstanding quality standards and providing superior service to its customers and their markets, TRCC remains on the cutting edge of technology. Learn more at www.trcc.com .



