Tania Tomyn, CEO of RetroLock, Helps Victims of Abuse

The people of St. Croix count on Tania Tomyn to advocate for their cause.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetroLock Corporation, which specializes in interior finish solutions, has made a name for itself recently in the construction and manufacturing industry. Tania Tomyn , CEO of RetroLock, has used her passion for customer service and quality products to build an extremely successful business model. As her company rises to success, people want to know more about Tania Tomyn and the way she uses her success to help others.As a child, Tania Tomyn fell in love with the island of St. Croix, where her parents had their second home. Located in the beautiful US Virgin Islands, St. Croix offered wonderful childhood experiences for Tania and her family, so much so that she now regularly gives back to the community and those in need. She also encourages others to join her cause and help her make a difference in the lives of the islanders.Tania Tomyn is an advocate for victims of abuse, taking a stand for the rights of men, women, and children. She previously held the positions of board member and funding chair for the St. Croix Women’s Coalition (WCSC). Ms. Tomyn is a current member of the NAWIC Women in Business. Fundraising and bringing awareness to this organization is important to Tania Tomyn, RetroLock Corporation, and of course to the people on the island of St. Croix.WCSC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, helping them with unique challenges. Through the crisis intervention program, emergency housing is available to victims 24/7 in order to protect them from violent situations. All services are free and confidential, thanks to support from people like Tania Tomyn . The St. Croix Women’s Coalition continues to empower those impacted by violence, even offering a crisis hotline which gives advice and vital information to those who don’t know what to do or where to go.About RetroLock CorporationRetroLock Corporation has locations in Orange, Ca., Concord, Ca., and Las Vegas, Nevada. This company is set apart from the rest due to its focus on design-build at the beginning of large scale projects. Tania Tomyn truly cares about bringing the most value possible to her clients by working with architects to create the perfect product while saving the clients’ money and staying within budgets. This company currently focuses on markets for multifamily housing, sports & entertainment venues, higher education, behavioral facilities, hospitals, and high-end hospitality.



