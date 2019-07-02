/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gas Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial gas generator market reached a value of US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018.



Gas generators are used for driving a turbine or generating combustible gases from a liquid or solid source. The gases which are created by the generator consist of the products of complete combustion of the fuel which include carbon dioxide and water. As they act as the source of backup or emergency power, gas generators have gained immense popularity across the industrial sector. Currently, they are available in different types of engines which vary in terms of their functionality and operating power.



Over the years, the adoption of gas generators across the industrial sector has increased owing to the need for uninterrupted power supply due to an increase in power outages and faults in electric networks. Additionally, a strong demand from emerging regions such as the Middle East and Asia on account of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation has fuelled the growth of the global industrial gas generators market.



Moreover, technological advancements such as the installation of remote monitoring systems has further broadened the growth prospects of the market.



The market value is projected to be US$ 4.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2024.



Market Summary:



Based on type, the market has been segmented as 20KW to 100KW, 101KW to 500KW, 501KW to 1MW, 1 MW to 2 MW, and 2 MW to 5 MW.

On the basis of end-use segment, the global industrial gas generator market has been segregated as chemical industry, breeding industry, petroleum and gas industry, and mining industry.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Caterpillar, Cummins, GE, Kohler, Himoinsa, Generac, Lvhuan, Rolls-Royce, Multiquip, JDEC, etc.

