Nissan Group reports June 2019 U.S. sales

  June 2019 June 2018 % chg
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 123,504 145,096 -14.9
Nissan Division sales 113,665 134,398 -15.4
INFINITI sales* 9,839 10,698 -8.0

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2019 of 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan NV Lineup
From left to right, the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van, 2019 Nissan NV Cargo Standard Roof, 2019 Nissan NV Cargo High Roof and the 2019 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo Van.


Nissan highlights:

  • Sales of Nissan NV commercial vans set a June record with 1,706 units sold, up 10 percent.
  • NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,737 units, up 1.2 percent, and set a June record.
  • Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 7,346 units, up 7 percent.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+16 percent), Pathfinder (+8 percent) and Versa (+7 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s June sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2019 had 26 selling days, while June 2018 had 27 selling days.

Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com

NISSAN DIVISION JUNE   JUNE   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 113,665   134,398   -15.4   653,978   708,525   -7.7
Versa 8,882   7,745   14.7   48,700   45,684   6.6
Sentra 21,224   20,572   3.2   109,899   115,676   -5.0
Altima 16,548   26,956   -38.6   108,777   123,792   -12.1
Maxima 2,079   4,504   -53.8   16,795   24,052   -30.2
LEAF 1,156   1,367   -15.4   6,008   6,659   -9.8
Juke 0   41   -100.0   10   652   -98.5
370Z 230   363   -36.6   1,252   1,949   -35.8
GT-R 30   60   -50.0   174   304   -42.8
Total Car 50,149   61,608   -18.6   291,615   318,768   -8.5
Kicks 7,236   563   1185.3   29,263   563   n/a
Frontier 7,346   6,856   7.1   39,322   41,701   -5.7
Titan 2,665   4,121   -35.3   18,026   23,294   -22.6
Pathfinder 6,494   6,736   -3.6   36,312   33,702   7.7
Armada 2,505   5,434   -53.9   18,713   18,445   1.5
Rogue 28,694   37,004   -22.5   175,267   215,202   -18.6
Murano 5,133   8,806   -41.7   25,972   38,800   -33.1
Quest 0   0   n/a   0   2   -100.0
NV 1,706   1,553   9.9   9,536   8,248   15.6
NV200 1,737   1,717   1.2   9,952   9,800   1.6
Total Truck 63,516   72,790   -12.7   362,363   389,757   -7.0
                       
INFINITI JUNE   JUNE   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 9,839   10,698   -8.0   63,058   72,170   -12.6
Infiniti Q50 2,042   2,631   -22.4   14,337   19,157   -25.2
Infiniti Q60 359   591   -39.3   2,402   4,692   -48.8
Infiniti Q70 183   364   -49.7   1,693   2,517   -32.7
Infiniti QX30 290   656   -55.8   2,449   4,814   -49.1
Infiniti QX50 1,799   1,710   5.2   8,724   9,066   -3.8
Infiniti QX60 3,133   3,382   -7.4   22,836   22,176   3.0
Infiniti QX70 0   65   -100.0   6   806   -99.3
Infiniti QX80 2,033   1,299   56.5   10,611   8,942   18.7
Total Car 2,584   3,586   -27.9   18,432   26,366   -30.1
Total Truck 7,255   7,112   2.0   44,626   45,804   -2.6
                       
NISSAN GROUP JUNE   JUNE   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 123,504   145,096   -14.9   717,036   780,695   -8.2
Total Car 52,733   65,194   -19.1   310,047   345,134   -10.2
Total Truck 70,771   79,902   -11.4   406,989   435,561   -6.6
Selling days 26   27       153   154    

