Nissan Group reports June 2019 U.S. sales
|June 2019
|June 2018
|% chg
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|123,504
|145,096
|-14.9
|Nissan Division sales
|113,665
|134,398
|-15.4
|INFINITI sales*
|9,839
|10,698
|-8.0
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2019 of 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Sales of Nissan NV commercial vans set a June record with 1,706 units sold, up 10 percent.
- NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,737 units, up 1.2 percent, and set a June record.
- Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 7,346 units, up 7 percent.
- Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+16 percent), Pathfinder (+8 percent) and Versa (+7 percent).
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s June sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2019 had 26 selling days, while June 2018 had 27 selling days.
Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com
|NISSAN DIVISION
|JUNE
|JUNE
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|113,665
|134,398
|-15.4
|653,978
|708,525
|-7.7
|Versa
|8,882
|7,745
|14.7
|48,700
|45,684
|6.6
|Sentra
|21,224
|20,572
|3.2
|109,899
|115,676
|-5.0
|Altima
|16,548
|26,956
|-38.6
|108,777
|123,792
|-12.1
|Maxima
|2,079
|4,504
|-53.8
|16,795
|24,052
|-30.2
|LEAF
|1,156
|1,367
|-15.4
|6,008
|6,659
|-9.8
|Juke
|0
|41
|-100.0
|10
|652
|-98.5
|370Z
|230
|363
|-36.6
|1,252
|1,949
|-35.8
|GT-R
|30
|60
|-50.0
|174
|304
|-42.8
|Total Car
|50,149
|61,608
|-18.6
|291,615
|318,768
|-8.5
|Kicks
|7,236
|563
|1185.3
|29,263
|563
|n/a
|Frontier
|7,346
|6,856
|7.1
|39,322
|41,701
|-5.7
|Titan
|2,665
|4,121
|-35.3
|18,026
|23,294
|-22.6
|Pathfinder
|6,494
|6,736
|-3.6
|36,312
|33,702
|7.7
|Armada
|2,505
|5,434
|-53.9
|18,713
|18,445
|1.5
|Rogue
|28,694
|37,004
|-22.5
|175,267
|215,202
|-18.6
|Murano
|5,133
|8,806
|-41.7
|25,972
|38,800
|-33.1
|Quest
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|2
|-100.0
|NV
|1,706
|1,553
|9.9
|9,536
|8,248
|15.6
|NV200
|1,737
|1,717
|1.2
|9,952
|9,800
|1.6
|Total Truck
|63,516
|72,790
|-12.7
|362,363
|389,757
|-7.0
|INFINITI
|JUNE
|JUNE
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|9,839
|10,698
|-8.0
|63,058
|72,170
|-12.6
|Infiniti Q50
|2,042
|2,631
|-22.4
|14,337
|19,157
|-25.2
|Infiniti Q60
|359
|591
|-39.3
|2,402
|4,692
|-48.8
|Infiniti Q70
|183
|364
|-49.7
|1,693
|2,517
|-32.7
|Infiniti QX30
|290
|656
|-55.8
|2,449
|4,814
|-49.1
|Infiniti QX50
|1,799
|1,710
|5.2
|8,724
|9,066
|-3.8
|Infiniti QX60
|3,133
|3,382
|-7.4
|22,836
|22,176
|3.0
|Infiniti QX70
|0
|65
|-100.0
|6
|806
|-99.3
|Infiniti QX80
|2,033
|1,299
|56.5
|10,611
|8,942
|18.7
|Total Car
|2,584
|3,586
|-27.9
|18,432
|26,366
|-30.1
|Total Truck
|7,255
|7,112
|2.0
|44,626
|45,804
|-2.6
|NISSAN GROUP
|JUNE
|JUNE
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|123,504
|145,096
|-14.9
|717,036
|780,695
|-8.2
|Total Car
|52,733
|65,194
|-19.1
|310,047
|345,134
|-10.2
|Total Truck
|70,771
|79,902
|-11.4
|406,989
|435,561
|-6.6
|Selling days
|26
|27
|153
|154
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12ebddc5-cbb4-4b4b-aa18-b4fa1792cb73
