Nissan Group reports June 2019 U.S. sales

June 2019 June 2018 % chg Nissan Group Total sales (units) 123,504 145,096 -14.9 Nissan Division sales 113,665 134,398 -15.4 INFINITI sales* 9,839 10,698 -8.0

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2019 of 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent compared to the prior year.



Nissan highlights:

Sales of Nissan NV commercial vans set a June record with 1,706 units sold, up 10 percent.

NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,737 units, up 1.2 percent, and set a June record.

Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units.

Frontier truck sales rose to 7,346 units, up 7 percent.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+16 percent), Pathfinder (+8 percent) and Versa (+7 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2019 had 26 selling days, while June 2018 had 27 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION JUNE JUNE Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Nissan Division Total 113,665 134,398 -15.4 653,978 708,525 -7.7 Versa 8,882 7,745 14.7 48,700 45,684 6.6 Sentra 21,224 20,572 3.2 109,899 115,676 -5.0 Altima 16,548 26,956 -38.6 108,777 123,792 -12.1 Maxima 2,079 4,504 -53.8 16,795 24,052 -30.2 LEAF 1,156 1,367 -15.4 6,008 6,659 -9.8 Juke 0 41 -100.0 10 652 -98.5 370Z 230 363 -36.6 1,252 1,949 -35.8 GT-R 30 60 -50.0 174 304 -42.8 Total Car 50,149 61,608 -18.6 291,615 318,768 -8.5 Kicks 7,236 563 1185.3 29,263 563 n/a Frontier 7,346 6,856 7.1 39,322 41,701 -5.7 Titan 2,665 4,121 -35.3 18,026 23,294 -22.6 Pathfinder 6,494 6,736 -3.6 36,312 33,702 7.7 Armada 2,505 5,434 -53.9 18,713 18,445 1.5 Rogue 28,694 37,004 -22.5 175,267 215,202 -18.6 Murano 5,133 8,806 -41.7 25,972 38,800 -33.1 Quest 0 0 n/a 0 2 -100.0 NV 1,706 1,553 9.9 9,536 8,248 15.6 NV200 1,737 1,717 1.2 9,952 9,800 1.6 Total Truck 63,516 72,790 -12.7 362,363 389,757 -7.0 INFINITI JUNE JUNE Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Infiniti Total 9,839 10,698 -8.0 63,058 72,170 -12.6 Infiniti Q50 2,042 2,631 -22.4 14,337 19,157 -25.2 Infiniti Q60 359 591 -39.3 2,402 4,692 -48.8 Infiniti Q70 183 364 -49.7 1,693 2,517 -32.7 Infiniti QX30 290 656 -55.8 2,449 4,814 -49.1 Infiniti QX50 1,799 1,710 5.2 8,724 9,066 -3.8 Infiniti QX60 3,133 3,382 -7.4 22,836 22,176 3.0 Infiniti QX70 0 65 -100.0 6 806 -99.3 Infiniti QX80 2,033 1,299 56.5 10,611 8,942 18.7 Total Car 2,584 3,586 -27.9 18,432 26,366 -30.1 Total Truck 7,255 7,112 2.0 44,626 45,804 -2.6 NISSAN GROUP JUNE JUNE Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 123,504 145,096 -14.9 717,036 780,695 -8.2 Total Car 52,733 65,194 -19.1 310,047 345,134 -10.2 Total Truck 70,771 79,902 -11.4 406,989 435,561 -6.6 Selling days 26 27 153 154

