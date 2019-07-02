BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic Acquire Assets of Sheedy Hoist

Significant addition to premium motorized access expertise in Bay Area and throughout Southern California

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SafwayAtlantic, a BrandSafway company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Sheedy Hoist business, effective July 1, 2019. This transaction significantly increases SafwayAtlantic’s premium motorized capabilities in the Bay Area and throughout Southern California.



Previously a division of Sheedy Drayage Co., Sheedy Hoist has an extensive inventory of standard and counter-weightless equipment, single- and dual-car hoists with capacities from 2,000 to 7,000 pounds, and leading brands such as Alimak, Champion, AVRO and RAXTAR.



“Sheedy Hoist is a great addition to our team,” said Keith Lynch, president of SafwayAtlantic. “Acquiring a premium provider of high-performance motorized solutions, along with our recent win of two major projects on the West Coast — Oceanwide Center in San Francisco and Grand Avenue in Los Angeles — is very exciting and reinforces our leadership position and full range of premium capabilities.”



The acquisition of the assets of Sheedy Hoist will strengthen BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic’s position on the West Coast. “The Sheedy Hoist team has advanced experience in engineering, planning and estimating as well as on-site installation, operation, maintenance support, and repair,” said Art Eunson, president of Commercial and Industrial at BrandSafway. “This acquisition will enhance our range and delivery of access technologies.”



The Sheedy Hoist team is looking forward to joining BrandSafway. “We’re eager to share our hoisting and motorized expertise with the BrandSafway team,” said Cambiz Gholamshahi, general manager of Sheedy Hoist. “This is an exciting opportunity for our employees to grow. At the same time, our customers will now be able to take advantage of a wider range of specialty products and services through BrandSafway.”



About SafwayAtlantic

SafwayAtlantic, a BrandSafway company, delivers comprehensive, world-class urban access solutions in the New York, New Jersey and Chicago metropolitan markets. From new construction and skyscrapers to high-rise buildings and historical renovations, SafwayAtlantic safely and efficiently provides a full range of access products and services for complex urban-area projects. For more information, visit www.safwayatlantic.com.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 330 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

