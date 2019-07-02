AVAIL Launches Leafana Wellness CBD Product Line

Leafana Wellness CBD products now available at AVAIL stores and to authorized distributors

RICHMOND, Va., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – AVAIL Vapor, LLC, the nation’s leading premium e-liquid manufacturing, scientific services and retail business, today announced the company will launch Leafana Wellness with the introduction of the Leafana Wellness CBD line. The company has carried third-party CBD products since February of this year and will now sell its own Leafana Wellness CBD product line at its 99 retail stores in 12 states and offer the complete product line to U.S. distributors.



“We are excited to launch Leafana Wellness with our CBD product line,” said James Xu, Chief Executive Officer of AVAIL. “The products have been developed in direct response to needs our customers have shared with us. Leafana Wellness products provide the highest-quality natural self-care options for both our vaping and non-vaping customers.”

Leafana Wellness CBD products are designed using the finest U.S. ingredients and flavorings to deliver a product that rivals the highest-quality products on the market and are available in two product lines: a liquid isolate vaping series and broad spectrum tinctures. Leafana Wellness CBD vape liquids include the flavors Fresh Melon, Smooth Custard, Tropical Breeze and Bramble Berry and come in 500 mg and 1,000 mg strengths. Leafana Wellness CBD tinctures include the flavors Spearmint, Orange Crème, Lemon Curd and Crisp Apple and are available in 500 mg, 1,000 mg and 1,500 mg strengths.

“We have built a solid foundation for manufacturing quality that our customers have grown to trust,” said Russ Rogers, Chief Operating Officer for AVAIL. “Expanding into the wellness category with CBD is a logical move. We believe our customers will appreciate the many benefits of this new product line while trusting the quality that they know comes with AVAIL products. We are confident that this move will add an entirely new segment of customers to our business who rely on our products to make their lives better.”

About Leafana Wellness

Leafana Wellness products are manufactured using only high quality ingredients to deliver an exceptional product experience. The liquid vaping series uses 99.9% pure CBD isolate while tinctures provide broad spectrum CBD. All CBD used by AVAIL is sourced from U.S. farms. Leafana products are third-party-tested, gluten-free and non-psychoactive and are certified to be less than 0.3% THC as required by the 2018 Farm Bill.

About Avail

Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is the leading premium U.S. e-liquid and CBD manufacturer, retailer and provider of industry scientific services. We deliver on the promise of quality across our customer base through three divisions: Retail, Sciences & Manufacturing, and Research & Development. AVAIL retail offers a broad array of products online and in its 99 stores across 12 states. All Leafana e-liquids and tinctures are manufactured in AVAIL’s in-house controlled environment facility, and each includes the manufacturing batch number that allows customers to access certificate of analysis information on the product they buy. The scientific services division promotes turnkey regulatory and scientific services to customers across the industry. Information on AVAIL products is available through retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com and www.leafanalife.com .

Media Contact:

Jill Vaughan

(804) 363-7175

jill@jlvcomms.net

