Angolan president defends increased scientific cooperation with Cuba

Havana, ANGOLA, July 2 - The Angolan president, João Lourenço, defended on Monday in Havana, Cuba, increased scientific cooperation with Cuba to enable better competitiveness by the two nations in international economy.,

The Angolan Head of State, who was addressing a master lecture held at University of Havana, said the deepening of cooperation between the academic scientific institutions plays a decisive role for the promotion of dialogue with productive sector and could secure major number of jobs offer.

However, added the Angolan president, the future of Angola-Cuba relation passes through the mobility of academics and researchers to conduct joint projects directed to the resolution of problems of the people and firms, with view to promotion of jobs.

Angola, João Lourenço said, is paying a special attention to the training and development of researches in the sectors of health, agriculture, fishing, industry, oil, gas, natural resources, environment, energy, communication, information technology and tourism, areas deemed crucial for the diversification of the country’s economy.

According to the Angolan president, Cuba is the country deeply committed to the training and upgrading of Angolan cadres, having recalled the aid from this Caribbean country in the sectors of defence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of this African nation, independence of Namibia and end of apartheid in South Africa.

