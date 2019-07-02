Stealth Technologies Inc. to Expand its Product Line for the Safety and Security Space

LARGO, FL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Stealth Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: STTH) is pleased to announce that the Company will be adding several new products to its family of products focusing on the safety and security space.



The Company is currently preparing for several new product launches in the safety and security space to compliment its flagship product offering, the 911 Help Now Emergency Pendant. These new products will address location communication for those unable to speak, a new waterproof emergency communication unit and more. More details will be released as the Company rolls out each new product.

We anticipate the launch of these products in the next 30 days. “Stealth continues to bring on additional products to expand its footprint in the safety and security space,” said CEO Brian McFadden. “As we continue to expand the brands and products that we represent, we are able to reach an expanding customer base with varying needs, price points and safety requirements.

"Leveraging our knowledge base of Direct Response, we intend on launching several new products in the back half of 2019," said CEO Brian McFadden. "The first of these products is a new location technology that we anticipate formally launching shortly. This technology will allow customers the ability to communicate location information even if they are ‘nonverbal’ at the time. This product, along with our other soon to be released products and current family of products, should allow the Company to have an exciting 2019.”

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company that represents and distributes a variety of products solving critical issues in the safety, health, and personal protection industries. Stealth products solve problems such as emergency response time, electronic pickpockets and hackers, home intrusions and robberies, and more. With such a diverse product offering, Stealth has prepared for long-term growth for our shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Brian McFadden

investors@stealthtechinc.com

1-800-579-0528

