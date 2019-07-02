There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,860 in the last 365 days.

Integer Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019

PLANO, Texas, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for second quarter 2019, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

  • Date:  Thursday, August 1, 2019
  • Time:  9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT
  • Domestic dial-in number:  1-833-236-5762
  • International dial-in number:  1-647-689-4190
  • Conference ID:  8118977

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net

About Integer™ 
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, and portable medical markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies and manufacturing to Medical Device OEM’s to enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem™ comprise the company’s brands.  Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net 
716.759.5809

Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net 
214.618.4216

 

