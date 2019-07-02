(EQLB) Investor's Update

LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The executive marketing team at EQ Labs, Inc. (EQLB), announced today that the first four trucks of a $250 thousand dollar order of Last Shot Premium Hydration Drinks is scheduled to arrive for distribution the second week in July. Last Shot is formulated for health-conscious, and active individuals to help properly hydrate, replenish and recover, and uses healthy ingredients that restores the body's nutrients and tastes amazing!



"We are responding to our retail customer 's demands with a brand new look in the new 12 oz. can, as well as the much anticipated new flavors of Raspberry and Mango that will be introduced and released out of the current total four flavors of the brand," says EQ Labs, Inc. CEO Mo Owens. According to Owens, orders will be scheduled and received regularly throughout the year and beginning in September the new branding will include updated nutrition facts.

Owens goes on to say, "We appreciate the patience of the investors, our retailers and our loyal customers in this long awaited and anticipated addition to the already popular and successful line and we wanted to get it right and to do so took some time."

As interest and acceptance in Last Shot increases the brand is adding new retailers to its existing vendor base and opening new distribution channels to meet customer demand. These steps will accommodate the much anticipated growth of Last Shot and help to meet the customer's and the market's expectations.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Energy Drink, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information: EQ ENERGY DRINK, Inc

Mo Owens, President and CEO

Phone: (702) 806-5943 Email: mo@drinkeq.com

Web: Drinkeq.com | drinklastshotlv.com



/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.