Altus Group Expands Software Consulting Services Through Acquisition of One11 Advisors

TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announced today that it has acquired One11 Advisors (“One11”), a real estate software consulting services firm.



“One11 brings solid CRE domain expertise and skills that are required to address the complexities our larger clients are having to deal with today. Their experience with other industry applications and associated data, strengthens Altus Group’s stated goals of providing more industry integration as we deliver a Cloud-based platform that will address the data and analytics needs of the industry. As the industry requests more managed services, we will be able to scale much faster as we call on the knowledge One11 have built over the last several years. All of these experiences combined with those of Altus Group, provide increased value to our clients,” said Carl Farrell, President of Altus Group.

One11 is a U.S.-based consulting services firm that provides integrated advisory and managed services for real estate organizations’ front to back office strategies, processes and technology. Its primary offerings include technology implementation services, as well as strategic advisory related to software solutions, IT and process change strategies, system selection, managed services and support for software solutions. Its team of industry experts, including 18 employees along with its network of strategic advisors, brings extensive market expertise and leverages years of experience to deliver solutions to owners, builders, occupiers and operators of real estate. The One11 team, including co-founders Jim Carr and Scott Morey, will be integrated into the Company’s Altus Analytics business unit expanding the Company’s current software consulting services. Based in the U.S., One11 has offices in Chicago and New York.

“We are excited to join Altus Group, who shares our commitment of providing the real estate industry with exceptional client service,” said Scott Morey, Co-Founder of One11. “Joining Altus Group will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality consulting services to clients globally while also being in a position to leverage Altus Group’s expanded geographic reach, complementary real estate services and innovative technology solutions."

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

