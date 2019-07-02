SurveyMonkey Named Customer Satisfaction Leader in Enterprise Feedback Software Category by 2019 G2 Grid Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today that it leads in customer satisfaction for the Enterprise Feedback Management Software category in the 2019 G2 Grid Report. SurveyMonkey received a 96% satisfaction rating from enterprise customers in the latest report by G2, a review platform empowering business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer.



/EIN News/ -- The G2 Grid Report released rankings based on reviews gathered from G2’s user community, along with data aggregated from other online sources and social networks. Satisfaction scores of each product are calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real user satisfaction ratings from review data, as well as market presence.

“At SurveyMonkey, we've built a business on helping other companies measure and understand feedback - so it's gratifying to see our enterprise customers give us such strong positive feedback in this G2 report,” said Leela Srinivasan, chief marketing officer at SurveyMonkey. “SurveyMonkey’s enterprise-grade platform and business solutions help our customers navigate the feedback economy and harness the opinions of the people who matter most - whether that be customers, employees or the market.“

SurveyMonkey Enterprise helps users across an organization access the customer, employee and market data that drive growth and innovation. SurveyMonkey Enterprise integrates with over 80 top SaaS platforms, including Salesforce, Marketo and Tableau, to put survey data where companies need it in order to better understand their customers and employees, run deeper analyses and gain valuable insights. SurveyMonkey Enterprise secures confidential data with SSO, data encryption and access controls, while offering security features that support customer compliance with HIPAA and GDPR.

