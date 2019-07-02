INVICTUS ANNOUNCES AB VENTURES INC. UPDATE

/EIN News/ --

Vancouver, BC, July 2, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) Mr. Trevor Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Invictus, is pleased to report that AB Ventures Inc. (“AB Ventures”), a company which Invictus is a 25% shareholder, is a late stage applicant to obtain a cultivation license under the Cannabis Act. AB Ventures received the approval to proceed to construction and will submit its evidence package upon completion of such construction. Notification of review was granted on May 10, 2019 immediately following Health Canada’s notice of change to application requirements and procedures.

Mr. Ripa, Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a 75% shareholder of AB Ventures, advises, “AB Ventures has completed all conditions set out by the municipality to begin construction on our new 22,000 sq. ft. facility located on 100 acres of rural property only minutes from the recently completed AB Laboratories Inc.’s location previously announced on June 26, 2019. AB Laboratories Inc. is a company that is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus. AB Ventures has started with infrastructure upgrades and will begin building construction immediately thereafter. The project timeline has been longer than expected, but we are excited that approval has been received and a start date is in the near future.”

The AB Ventures application was amended in October 2018 to include outdoor production. The site planning and security features were submitted which also received authorization to proceed. Mr. Ripa notes, “It is our intention to complete infrastructure for outdoor production on the first 25 acres this summer. AB Ventures is expected produce starting materials in early 2020 with our first outdoor crop expected to be planted in late spring 2020.”

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company’s medical clients and retail customers. The Company’s integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd.’s (“Acreage”) Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage is completing its Phase III cultivation facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiary 0989561 B.C. Ltd. (dba Canandia Bioceuticals) Delta facility is a licensed producer and has received its sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Another of Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus’ fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues to produce high-quality fertilizer and nutrients which are supplied to licensed cannabis producers. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus’ Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

