Flair Airlines announces 2019/2020 winter schedule

Edmonton, July 02, 2019

Flair Airlines announced its 2019/2020 winter schedule with low fare service out of seven Canadian gateways; Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto’s Pearson International.





Jim Scott, Flair’s CEO commented, “As Canada’s only independent low fare airline, our new winter schedule will bring more and more Canadians together right across the country. With over a million passengers flown in the last year, we are quietly building a very loyal group of ‘Flair Flyers’.”

Commencing on October 27th the new winter schedule sees a continuation of Flair’s recently introduced and highly competitive daily non-stop services from Toronto (YYZ) to both Vancouver (YVR) and Calgary (YYC). At its winter peak, Flair will operate some 146 flights per week utilizing its fleet which includes both Boeing 737-800s and 737-400s.





Flair’s 2019/2020 winter schedule from Oct. 27, 2019 – Mar. 27, 2020 features:

From Edmonton Weekly Departures Days to Kelowna 4 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri to Vancouver 10 Daily to Abbotsford 5 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat to Toronto (Pearson) 7 Daily From Toronto (Pearson) Weekly Departures Days to Edmonton 7 Daily to Vancouver 7 Daily to Winnipeg 4 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri to Calgary 7 Daily From Calgary Weekly Departures Days to Vancouver 7 Daily to Winnipeg 4 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri to Abbotsford 7 Daily to Toronto (Pearson) 7 Daily From Vancouver Weekly Departures Days to Edmonton 10 Daily to Calgary 7 Daily to Toronto (Pearson) 7 Daily From Abbotsford Weekly Departures Days to Edmonton 5 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat to Calgary 7 Daily From Winnipeg Weekly Departures Days to Calgary 4 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri to Toronto (Pearson) 4 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri From Kelowna Weekly Departures Days to Edmonton 4 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri

Note: additional frequencies will be available during the holiday season.

About Flair Airlines

For over a decade Flair Airlines operated solely as a charter carrier before transitioning to fully scheduled service in June of 2017. To consistently offer affordable air travel to Canadians - with a fleet that now includes a Boeing 737-800 - Flair is focused on key airports, with its headquarters in Edmonton and a network that supports seasonal demand.

