Acquisition of the business aviation activities

of RUAG in Geneva and Lugano by Dassault Aviation

Saint-Cloud, France, July 2nd 2019 – Dassault Aviation and RUAG announced the acquisition by Dassault Aviation of the maintenance and FBO activities of RUAG in Geneva and Lugano.

“The acquisition of the business aviation activities of RUAG is part of our strategy to develop a worldwide MRO network of excellence and will allow Dassault Aviation to reinforce its footprint in Switzerland. RUAG has been a long-time partner of Dassault Aviation as an authorized Falcon service center. This acquisition will consolidate our network in Geneva and Lugano. Both Geneva and Lugano FBO activities will complement the full range of services offered by Dassault Aviation in Switzerland”, declared Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

“We are extremely satisfied that we have completed this transaction with Dassault Aviation, a leader in manufacturing and maintaining aircraft”, said Urs Breitmeier, CEO of the RUAG Group. “They are an experienced partner of RUAG and can provide a strong foundation for successfully continuing operations in Geneva and Lugano, as well as for the future of the members of our staff at both sites”.

* * *

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2018, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.1 billion. The company has 11,500 employees.

https://www.dassault-aviation.com/en/

Twitter: @Dassault_OnAir





* * *

Contacts:





Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort

Tel : +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90

Stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Armelle Gary

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24

armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

Falcon Communication

Vadim Feldzer

Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13

vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

